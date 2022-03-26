Two straight losses at Alumni Field is a rarity for the Wolverines. It hasn’t happened in the regular season since 2001 and at all since the 2019 NCAA Regionals.

In the second game of its conference slate-opening doubleheader Friday, the No. 19 Michigan softball team (18-9 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) was eager to put that history-making stain behind them against Nebraska (21-9, 2-0).

Instead, they let that stain fester, dropping their third straight, 7-4, an occurrence unprecedented in available team records.

After a first game of fielding and pitching miscues for the Wolverines, the second game began with reversing results. The Cornhuskers’ inning ended with a strikeout and two flyouts, the second of which a caught line drive by grad-transfer right fielder Kristina Burkhardt.

Michigan, meanwhile, benefitted from a dropped throw at first and a walk to get their first runners on. A lined single from senior catcher Hannah Carson was enough to bring the first one in, and a popped single from junior utility player Lauren Esman brought in the second.

The Wolverines continued to unleash hitting momentum that had remained absent for the past two games, jumping to a 4-0 lead after the first. Grad-transfer utility player Melina Livingston sent another single up the middle to score Carson, and a fly ball to second base from senior infielder Taylor Bump brought home Esman.

The hitting production seen in the first game from Nebraska returned with singles off of fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien’s first two pitches in the second inning. An outside ball, and Michigan coach Carol Hutchins visited the circle.

Despite that conversation, the Cornhuskers’ contact did not relent. A deep out at center advanced the runners, and another single loaded the bases. The bat’s next strike — via utility player Caitlynn Neal — claimed the second out at second base, but could not keep them off the board. A stolen second base left the risk of more runs looming, but Beaubien caught a batter looking with her signature offspeed for the first time of the day.

Michigan’s bats went cold in the bottom of the second. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s bats were just heating up.

To start the third, infielder Billie Andrews slammed a 2-2 pitch hard into the right field bleachers. That trajectory was mimicked by a two-run homer from infielder Cam Ybarra. Another pitching visit, and Beaubien’s outing was brought to an abrupt end.

Freshman right-hander Lauren Derkowski took the veteran’s place and immediately set a different tone. She struck out two and lined out one to hold a 4-3 lead for the Wolverines, and after walking outfielder Peyton Glatter, she would deny three straight batters again in the top of the fourth.

That tone would remain short-lived. With two-straight walks from Derkowski in the fifth, senior right-hander Alex Storako was sent out to pitch for the second time in the doubleheader, a pitching change that would go on to have quite the opposite effect as the previous one.

It took two pitches from Storako for infielder Sydney Gray to find the Cornhuskers’ sweet spot beyond the right field wall again. The Wolverines would find their way out of the inning, but not without dropping to a 6-4 deficit and having to field more ominous fly balls.

Nebraska’s bats kept up the contact in the sixth, and even when their deeper strikes did not land like they did previously, a fielding error from Esman extended their lead to three.

Michigan’s offense, meanwhile, could not find any of the momentum seen in the first. A single from Livingston and a pitch hitting freshman utility player Annabelle Widra brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, but there was no execution to match.

The fourth pitching change for the Wolverines, Beaubien returned to the game’s final inning. Reset, she silenced three straight batters and gave her team one last shot to make up the three runs.

But Michigan’s bats, again, had no response, resulting in the second loss of the day.