CHAMPAIGN — In a game of inches against Penn State, every play was crucial for the Michigan softball team. While the loss was headlined by pitching prowess and offensive inconsistencies, the ultimate determinant was fielding.

The Wolverines opened the game with a strong defensive presence, beginning in the outfield with sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler. In the first inning with one out, the ball flew toward left center and Sieler — who hasn’t made an error all season long — moved out of her position, kneeling down to make the catch. And that was only the start of highlight plays for Michigan.

With sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski controlling the game from the circle, the Wolverines continued to fight defensively. After scoring in the top of the second inning, Michigan held an unsteady lead of one of a run nonetheless. And its defense, understanding the weight of the moment, was primed to rise to the occasion.

In the bottom of the second inning, the ball lined toward sophomore shortstop Ella McVey and slipped out of her glove, placing the Nittany Lions’ runner on base. But recovering from the fielding error in the very next play, McVey stretched her arm for the ball blasting at full speed above her. And using her awareness in the moment, she threw the ball to first base for a double play, allowing the Wolverines to quickly close out the inning.

“That’s a positive play that could’ve turned the other way for Penn State … and really got us out of innings,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “That’s the type of play we need consistently.”

And for the most part, the Wolverines found that consistency. With each passing inning, the game transformed into a close contest. As both pitchers continued to duel from the circle, the opposing offense took advantage of the little moments — hit by pitches and walks — transforming them into scoring opportunities.

As Michigan retook the lead, 2-1, in the fifth inning, though, the Wolverines’ defense, recognizing the gravity of the situation, refused to let the momentum slip away due to those minor lapses.

And at the bottom of the fifth inning, Michigan reached the apex of its defense with both its outfielders and infielders embracing the task at hand. Opening the bottom of the inning, Penn State centerfielder Lilia Crouthamel stepped into the batter’s box and hit the ball into left field. Dashing toward the ball, Sieler stretched out her right hand to make the leaping catch.

The next batter lined the ball toward third base and junior Ryleigh Carricaburu dove in for a groundout, continuing the fielding dominance. The Nittany Lions, trying to build any momentum with two outs in the inning, placed the ball into foul territory near the Wolverines’ bullpen. And this time, rushing to the ball was graduate first baseman Melina Livingston. With one essential play after another, Michigan’s defense extinguished any rhythm Penn State attempted to build, giving their offense ample time to keep its bats flowing to match the Nittany Lions.

But the defense that was at the forefront of limiting Penn State’s offense to tied, 2-2, game heading into the seventh inning became the reason for the end of its tournament run.

In the seventh inning, a walk placed Crouthamel on first and no outs. Nittany Lions second baseman Melody Coombs then slotted the ball toward third base. Carricaburu — who, just like the rest of the Wolverines’ defense, displayed potent fielding plays — threw the ball intended for second base. Instead, her lethargic throw flew into the outfield. And Crouthamel, once standing on first base at the start of the play, ran home — ending Michigan’s hopes for the remainder of the Big Ten Tournament.

“The game comes down to one last play,” Tholl said. “That’s what stuck in our minds, but it comes down to a lot of small little parts and opportunities to score.”

Although the Wolverines’ defense controlled those small moments throughout the game, under the spotlight in a pressure-filled situation, it ultimately faltered. And instead of the multiple astounding catches and throws in the game, that one throw defined the outcome of the game and Michigan’s tournament chances.