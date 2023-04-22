On Friday, in the series opener against Northwestern, the Michigan softball team suffered a disappointing 4-3 loss in an extra inning thriller as it stranded multiple runners on base.

But on Saturday, the script was flipped for the Wolverines.

A dominant stretch of three innings, including a third-inning with 11 hits and 12 runs, Michigan (23-17 overall, 10-6 Big Ten) found its rhythm at bat, leading to a 15-0 run-rule win over No. 21 Northwestern (29-10, 14-2).

After an uncharacteristic start on Friday, Derkowski returned to her previous form. Relying on her offspeed, Derkowski quickly struckout the first two batters. With two outs, though, she allowed a walk and hit the next batter with her pitch. But the confidence in her pitch continued, forcing the batter to slot the ball into the shortstop for a groundout to close out the inning.

While Derkowski began to find her rhythm in the circle, the Wolverines’ defense followed suit. In the second inning, the Wildcats left fielder Angela Zedak — whose shot proved costly in the first game — hit the ball high toward the left field. A deja vu moment for Michigan, but this time standing right underneath it was sophomore Ellie Sieler for a flyout. And as Derkowski ended the inning with strikeouts, restricting Northwestern’s offense, the momentum shifted in favor of Michigan.

At the bottom of the second inning, junior catcher Keke Tholl — the Wolverines’ best power hitter — stepped into the batter’s box. And with no outs in the inning, Tholl hit the ball over the right field wall to give Michigan an early 1-0 lead.

And Michigan never let the momentum slip away.

Back-to-back singles from the bottom of the Wolverines’ batting order in the third inning placed runners on base before RBI singles from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair and graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya opened a spree of runs for Michigan.

With only one out in the inning, Tholl continued her batting prowess, tallying another solo shot into the center field to bring two runners home along the way. And the bats continued to make noise. Freshman second baseman Indiana Langford’s first collegiate home run was quickly followed by back-to-back singles and doubles to place runners on base, threatening to score.

The Wolverines, who have struggled to bring runners home for most of the season, including leaving 13 runners on base on Friday night, completely flipped the script. Going down the batting order in the third inning, Michigan continued to move runners along the bases, recording two more RBI singles for 10-0 lead.

And Mataya stepping into the batter’s box, refused to let the inning come to an end for Michigan, forcing a walk to load the bases and bringing Tholl back into the game. After two solo shots, Tholl struggled to find a hit, facing a full count but a walk brought another runner home. As the Wolverines kept bringing home runners, the Wildcats’ defense cracked under pressure, allowing Michigan to take a commanding 13-0 lead off of walks and hit by pitch.

With each of the Wolverines’ batters becoming comfortable in the batter’s box after the third inning, Michigan never looked back. In the fourth inning, senior third baseman Audrey LeClair forced a walk before advancing on a passed ball, ultimately scoring on a sacrifice out. Once again, with the bases loaded and to nobody’s surprise, Tholl slotted a RBI single, securing a 15-0 run rule win for the Wolverines.

Although Michigan relied on its pitchers to give its offense ample time to settle throughout the season, it was the Wolverines offense that gave them their first win against a ranked opponent of the season and tying the series, 1-1.