When the Michigan softball team places runners on base, it tends to primarily rely on opposing defensive lapses and sacrifice outs to bring them home. But against Purdue over the weekend, it combined that offensive identity with its hitting prowess, tallying 21 total hits in the series to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

While the Wolverines (22-16 overall, 8-5 Big Ten) fell short of a sweep on the verge of a late comeback in the second game of the series on Saturday, the offensive rhythm led to comfortable bookend wins in a 2-1 showing against the Boilermakers (19-24, 3-11).

Opening the series on Friday, Michigan pressured Purdue’s defense early. Facing a full count in the first inning, graduate center fielder Lexie Blair slotted the ball toward center field for a double. A fielding error on the play allowed Blair to use her speed, sliding in to steal third base before a sacrifice groundout brought her home. In the following inning, graduate first baseman Melina Livingston belted one over the center field wall to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead.

“We scored in the first two innings that we played, so that’s always good to get some momentum going,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “They don’t feel the burden of having to score constantly. They know that their teammates were able to come up and put things in play, and that’s contagious.”

With an early lead and sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski controlling the game from the circle, the Wolverines looked to build on the momentum. They continued to tally hits and scoring opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize. Finally, in the sixth inning, graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya’s home run broke the game wide open for Michigan.

The Wolverines, feeding off of the offensive rhythm, quickly loaded the bases. In a position where they have struggled most of the season — often leaving runners stranded — this time, they capitalized on the opportunity. Utilizing a passed ball to bring the runner home, they extended the lead, 4-0.

While the run capped off Michigan’s scoring production on Friday, its aggressive at bats — finding gaps to consistently slot the ball to and maximizing on the Boilermakers’ defensive lapses for extra bases — created a coherent offensive rhythm. That rhythm remained in the Wolverines’ favor as they tallied seven hits to compliment Derkowski’s first career no-hitter and ultimately secure a 4-0 win.

In the second game of the series on Saturday, though, the offensive momentum seemed to disappear. Michigan attempted to drop the ball into the outfield but instead landed the ball in the Boilermakers’ gloves every time.

“We were trying to do too much, not really just letting things happen,” Livingston said. “Once we started to settle in, trying to get people more relaxed in the box … letting things happen just sticking to a process.”

With a shaky performance from junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau in the previous innings — hitting four batters with pitches and allowing the runner to score on a wild pitch — Purdue took an early 3-0 lead.

The Wolverines’ bats finally came alive in the fourth inning as sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler recorded a double for their first hit of the game. And from there on, Michigan returned to its Friday form. A double from junior catcher Keke Tholl to right field resulted in an RBI double in the sixth inning, bringing the score to 3-2. But it was too little too late as the Wolverines took a game two loss.

Heading into the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, Michigan picked up where it left off in the sixth inning of the first game. After scoring on a throw, senior third baseman Audrey LeClair hit a triple before coming home on an RBI single in the fifth inning.

“Audrey is a gamer,” Livingston said. “She’s a high energy player, so when we get her at high energy, the team can really feed off of that.”

The offense did exactly that. With two outs in the fifth inning, Keke’s triple for an RBI double, followed by a fielding error that brought her home, extended the Wolverines’ lead to 5-0. While Michigan didn’t score for the rest of the game, it tallied hits in back-to-back innings to maintain the offensive flow and pressure the Boilermakers’ defense on its way to the series-clinching victory.

Whether it was power hits or smart base running, the Wolverines found multiple ways to score throughout the weekend, taking advantage of the opportunities presented to them by Purdue’s defense. Regardless of the loss in the second game, Michigan demonstrated its ability to find consistency at bat — something it has struggled to find all season long.