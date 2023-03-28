Following yesterday’s devastating game-two loss, the Michigan softball team appeared destined to suffer the same fate. Fielding errors and uninspiring offense once again put Michigan on the brink of a run-rule loss.

But this time, the Wolverines did not go down without a fight, managing a late rally.

Ultimately, the comeback attempt fell short, though, as Michigan (14-13 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) fell 8-7 in its series finale against Ohio State (20-8, 2-1). The same costly mistakes proved too much to overcome, despite the late offensive burst.

Defensive lapses, particularly from the Wolverines’ young infield, allow unearned runs in both the second and third games of the series — forcing Michigan into early deficits.

“The difference (in the outcome) is that their first six runs were unearned,” said Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl following Sunday’s double header. “We need to stop the bleeding.”

In just the first inning, mistakes continued to plague the Wolverines. Sophomore right hander Lauren Derkowski’s fielding error allowed the leadoff hitter to take first base, and the Buckeyes seized the opportunity. A sac-fly followed by a string of two-out hits led to three runs, all unearned.

As mistakes and runs continued to build in Ohio State’s favor, the game appeared to follow the same script as the previous matchup — after four innings, Michigan sat behind 8-1 on four unearned scores.

Although the run-rule loomed, the Wolverines were determined to learn from Sunday’s mistakes.

Refusing to be put away, Michigan’s hitters re-emerged in the fifth inning. Senior center fielder Lexie Blair’s blooper to center field loaded the bases for the heart of the order. A walk and fielder’s choice brought the score to 8-4. Then, with the bases still loaded and only one out, the Wolverines’ window for a comeback was ripe. Yet, their inability to hit in timely situations squandered that opportunity — ending the inning with three stranded.

Despite the missed opportunity, Michigan’s rally continued into the next inning. Blair singled again — her fourth hit on the day — driving in another score and bringing the potential go-ahead run to the plate. But in all too familiar fashion, the Wolverines couldn’t make the necessary hit. With Michigan only scoring on sacrifice plays, the Buckeyes lead held, 8-7.

Missing the opportunity to take full advantage of base runners previously, the Wolverines’ bats disappeared quickly in the seventh inning — and the comeback fell one lone run short.

Unfazed by early mistakes, Michigan managed to maintain pressure at the plate — a stark contrast from Sunday’s run-rule loss. Despite the rejuvenation though, old habits still proved to be the downfall. The Wolverines didn’t produce enough hits in crucial situations to completely dig themselves out of the initial 8-1 hole.

That hole was also the result of season-long defensive woes continuing, cratering the team beyond the abilities of its offense.

The attempted rally signaled Michigan’s newfound ability to fight through mistakes. But if the Wolverines continue to allow mistakes to occur abundantly and not take full advantage of opportunities, that fight could fall short like it did on Monday.