Almost a year after legendary former Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement, the Michigan softball team made yet another adjustment to its coaching staff. But this time the Wolverines are increasing the role of one of their best, most experienced coaches.

On Monday, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl announced that assistant and pitching coach Jennifer Brundage will assume the role of associate head coach going into next season. Tholl herself held the position for 20 years until she was named head coach following Hutchins’ retirement.

“I am extremely grateful to continue to have the opportunity to coach at a university and softball program that places the utmost value on the people in it,” Brundage said. “(I) am genuinely humbled and honored to be elevated to this new position.”

Brundage has been with the Wolverines for 25 years as an assistant primarily working with Michigan’s pitchers. She has guided 11 Wolverine pitchers to Big Ten Pitcher of the year honors — most recently right-hander Alex Storako in 2021. Additionally, 20 of her proteges have earned NFCA All-America honors. In 2023, Brundage helped sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski achieve a breakout season that included back-to-back no-hitters, an All-Big Ten second team selection and NFCA All-Great Lakes Region second team honors.

Michigan has a history of strong pitching and Brundage’s influence is written all over that success. Tholl often remarks that she allows Brundage full control of the pitching staff. And now it seems Tholl wants her to bring her success and experience to the rest of the team.

Last season, Michigan hired assistant coach Amanda Chidester to round out the coaching staff but didn’t name a new associate head coach at that time. Now, as Tholl seeks to further assert herself as captain of the ship in her second year at the helm, she will rely on Brundage to do so.

“Jen’s veteran coaching experience is so valuable to our program,” Tholl said. “To say that Jen has been instrumental in the rich history of Michigan Softball and the many championships that we have celebrated is an understatement. Her tremendous development of players, and pitchers in particular, makes her most deserving of being named associate head coach.”

It remains to be seen what entirely Brundage’s new role will entail, but as the Wolverines attempt to regroup after their worst season in program history, more influence from Brundage will hopefully steer them in the right direction.