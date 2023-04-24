The Michigan softball team entered its series finale against No. 21 Northwestern with confidence after a dominant run-rule win on Saturday.

On Sunday, though, the game looked completely different. Stagnant offenses on both sides throughout the game led to six innings without a single run.

However, the lack of offense did not end up defining the game. Rather, it was a series of controversial and momentum-shifting events — including Wolverines coach Bonnie Tholl being thrown out of the game — in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Following a single from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair, her second hit of the game, she went to steal second to further advance Michigan’s offensive presence. On what turned out to be the first controversial call of the inning, the umpire made the immediate indication that Blair was out. Instantly, Tholl marched out to the umpire to make her opinion heard. But just a few moments after beginning to speak with the umpire, she was ejected.

“I only said, ‘she was safe and she was obstructed,’ ” Tholl said, recalling the events of her ejection. “That’s the only thing I said, so no bad words used to him at that time.”

The bases were cleared after Tholl’s ejection, but the Wolverines aimed to move past the controversy and produce more offense.

“I thought I was safe and everyone thought I was safe but you can’t control the call,” Blair said. “Definitely sucks, but we had more game left, more opportunities to capitalize which is unfortunate that we couldn’t get through.”

Looking to capitalize on those opportunities and shift momentum back in Michigan’s favor was graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya, who hit a double to right field, and junior catcher Keke Tholl, who was intentionally walked.

And with graduate first baseman Melina Livingston up to bat, the Wolverines had base runners on first and second. Livingston delivered a strong hit ball along the first baseline that looked to be a two-run RBI double, giving the Wolverines the lead; however, the hit was called foul. The second controversial call of the inning, it further prevented any momentum for Michigan.

“When I came upstairs, she was absolutely safe from my vantage point and was absolutely obstructed by the television’s vantage point,” Bonnie said. “Obviously we don’t have the use of review, replay on (Livingston’s hit on) the line was fair, but that’s just how the game goes.”

Livingston struck out swinging on the next pitch, and the final Wolverines batter fouled out to end the inning without any damage on the scoreboard.

A chorus of boos from the crowd at Carol Hutchins Stadium rang as the somber Michigan players walked toward their dugout, preparing to go out on defense and attempt to keep the game scoreless.

Michigan struggled to amass any sort of offense in the first five innings, only tallying three hits before Blair’s single. And with the controversial calls, what could have been momentum-shifting hits from Blair and Mataya or the first runs scored after the drought ended up reverting momentum back to the Wildcats.

“All I know is that it is a game of momentum,” Bonnie said. “I felt we grabbed the momentum but it was taken away and so you have to respond again to try to get your momentum back.”

In the wake of the sixth inning chaos, Northwestern’s offense finally found its rhythm in the top of the seventh. Sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski gave up her first walk of the game that led to three hits by the Wildcats, giving them a 3-0 lead that they would ultimately preserve through the remainder of the inning.

The difference between a win and a loss on Sunday came down to the bottom of the sixth inning and how its events shifted momentum. After Blair’s single and Livingston’s possible lead-securing double, controversial calls changed the outcome and the mentality of the game for both teams.

While the events of the last three half-innings decided the fate of the game and the winner of the series, the Wolverines needed to do more than leave the game’s outcome up to controversial calls. Michigan needs to find consistency within its batting lineup if it wants to compete at a high level, because all it took for the Wildcats was one breakthrough inning to steal the series.