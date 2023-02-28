With a one-run deficit in the fifth inning against Boise State on Saturday, a dash by freshman infielder Indiana Langford on a wild pitch followed by a fly ball that allowed senior third-baseman Audrey LeClair to score gave Michigan a 2-1 win over the Broncos. But that was its only win this weekend.

Although the Wolverines showed glimpses of aggressive at-bats in the second game against Boise State, offensive inconsistencies plagued Michigan’s weekend performance. The Wolverines (7-8 overall) only scored four runs in their five matchups, ultimately splitting two games against the Broncos (7-7), losing to Nevada (12-2) and falling twice against No. 16 Stanford (14-2), leading to a 1-4 record at the Stanford Invitational.

Opening the weekend, Michigan pressured the defense early against Boise State on Friday. With two outs in the second inning, freshman infielder Madi Ramey used her quickness to steal home for a 1-0 lead. That lead, though, was short lived as the Broncos quickly responded with RBI doubles in back-to-back innings, leaving the Wolverines scrambling for runs.

“Anytime the pitchers gave up a hit, we felt like we had to score three or four runs in one swing,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “That’s not anything that is realistic and something we had mature through.”

While the freshman continued to display their versatility with Langford scoring as the pinch runner in the seventh inning, down 4-1, it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit. The Wolverines’ inability to bring their batters home multiple times throughout — a trend that has defined the offense this season — ultimately led to the 4-2 loss.

Just hours after, Michigan found itself in a similar position. Despite 11 strikeouts by right-hander Jessica LeBeau, another underwhelming outing in the batter’s box — with only two hits and failure to consistently put batters on base — cratered the Wolverines’ chances for a win over the Wolf Pack as Michigan fell, 3-0.

On Saturday, the Wolverines faced Boise State again, and they knew they had to adjust their offense. Michigan employed a small-ball strategy, picking up two runs on wild pitches in the sixth inning en route to a 2-1 win. Although LeBeau’s well-timed strikeouts solidified the win, the Wolverines found some offensive rhythm heading into their second game of the day against the Cardinal, a ranked opponent.

But the bats once again fell silent.

Despite five hits against Stanford right-hander Alana Vawter, Michigan struggled to find openings to put the ball and advance to the bases as the Cardinal’s heightened fielding made timely catches and groundouts, including a key double play in the fifth inning. And when the Wolverines managed to put runners on base, Michigan left them stranded.

“(On Friday) we battled through both games,” Tholl said. “But we gave too many opportunities to Stanford … a good team like that isn’t going to allow you to get away with it.”

As the Wolverines’ offensive woes continued, Stanford capitalized on fielding miscues by sophomore catcher Keke Tholl to take a 1-0 lead. From there on, Cardinal outfielder Calen Hoch broke the game wide open with a home run to start the fourth inning, followed by batting in two runners in the fifth. Michigan didn’t put runners on base again until the seventh inning, but it was too little too late as Stanford cruised to a 5-0 win.

In the second game against the Cardinal on Sunday, the Wolverines had a chance to learn from their mistakes. Michigan modified their starting lineup, moving Ryleigh Carricaburu to catcher in place of Keke and starting freshman infielders Avery Fantucci and Janelle Ilacqua.

“We wanted to make a change to switch our momentum,” Bonnie said. “It’s a next man up mentality to find ways to win ballgames.”

The additions to the lineup did as expected, igniting the Wolverines’ offense and defense early. A sacrificial groundout from Fantucci, followed by a single from Carricaburu, allowed Ilacqua to advance to the third before reaching home off of a single by graduate outfielder Ellie Mataya, giving Michigan a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Following the Wolverines’ offensive production, the defense limited fielding errors and made high-effort plays, including Carricaburu’s catch crashing into the back wall in the fourth inning, to keep Stanford stranded.

Michigan displayed assertive energy — one that was absent for most of their weekend — with aggressive base running, but the momentum soon shifted.

With two outs in the fifth inning, the Cardinal tied the game at one. While the Wolverines had the opportunity to respond with bases loaded in the sixth inning, the next two batters retired in order, giving Stanford control of the rest of the game. As the Cardinal scored two more runs in the sixth inning, Michigan tallied another loss, 3-1.

Though the Wolverines closed out the invitational with a stronger showcase, Michigan needs to find some offensive coherence if it wants to find any success against its opponents, both ranked and unranked — success it couldn’t find over the weekend.