Sometimes, it only takes one bad pitch to lose a game.

Especially when the offense can’t muster more than three hits. But that was the case on Friday, as the No. 23 Michigan softball team (29-15 overall, 9-8 Big Ten) struggled at the plate en route to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Minnesota (22-20-1, 7-9). With the Wolverines’ bats dormant, all it took for the Golden Gophers to win was one three-run home run by outfielder Natalie DenHartog.

Despite its struggles, though, Michigan was the team to strike first — without recording a hit. In the bottom of the first inning, graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhard drew a leadoff walk. Then, the Wolverines scored Burkhardt via a sacrifice bunt, a dropped-third-strike stolen base and a fielder’s choice to take an early 1-0 lead.

But it wouldn’t last long.

Fifth-year left hander Meghan Beaubien got herself into a jam in the top of the third inning, giving up singles to the first two batters she faced. She forced a pop-up to record the first out, but that only brought up greater trouble in the form of DenHartog.

DenHartog fouled off pitch after pitch before finally getting ahold of one, mashing it over the right-field fence for a three-run shot that gave Minnesota a lead it never relinquished.

Still, Beaubien was resilient. She escaped the third inning without any further damage and then cruised through the next three innings. Beaubien picked up five more strikeouts along the way, keeping the game well within reach for Michigan.

In the sixth inning, Michigan’s offense finally showed signs of life. With two outs, senior catcher Hannah Carson took a pitch to the helmet and reached first base. Fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump followed that up by drawing a five-pitch walk. Freshman outfielder Ellie Sieler then drove the ball back up the middle for her second single of the day, bringing Carson home and cutting the deficit to one.

But it didn’t matter. The Wolverines managed a total of two hits after the second inning and never really threatened to score outside of the sixth. Even as Beaubien went the distance, the offense did not hold up their end of the bargain, failing to provide enough run support to earn a victory.

Michigan’s offense went down quietly in the seventh inning. Two quick groundouts prevented any early momentum and a flyout ended the game.

For the third straight weekend in a row, the Wolverines came out flat in the series opener and it cost them.