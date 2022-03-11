Early on this season, fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien has often failed to meet her expectations as a co-ace of the pitching staff. She’s had a very up-and-down season, shutting down weaker opponents while struggling against ranked competition.

In the back end of Thursday’s doubleheader, Beaubien delivered an inconsistent performance, reminiscent of this season’s struggles. Despite carrying a no hitter into the seventh inning, Beaubien could not finish the job.

Even with the inconsistency from Beaubien, the No. 19 Michigan softball team (15-6 overall), escaped with a 4-3 victory over Kent State (6-9). Freshman shortstop Ella McVey’s heroics saved the Wolverines, as she slapped a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.

At the beginning of the game, Beaubien was locked in. Across the first three innings, she struck out five batters, allowing just two baserunners to reach base — both via the free pass. But she quickly recovered from both walks, preventing them from turning into anything more.

At the plate, senior outfielder Lexie Blair opened up the hitting for Michigan for the second game in a row, with a leadoff line-drive single in the first inning. Blair then stole second, and capitalized on an errant throw by Golden Flashes shortstop Alexandria Whitmore, crossing the plate to put the Wolverines up 1-0.

From there, the game appeared to evolve into a pitcher’s duel. Michigan looked to threaten in the third inning, as junior utility player Audrey Leclair reached base on an infield single. But LeClair pulled her foot off the bag on an attempted steal, and the Wolverines’ only bit of momentum through the next few innings vanished quickly.

Soon after, Beaubien faced her first jam. A hit-by-pitch and an error by sophomore infielder Kaylee Rodriguez put two Kent State runners on with one out. Once again, Beaubien recovered, getting out of the inning, maintaining the 1-0 lead, and continuing the pitcher’s duel.

Junior first baseman Lauren Esman had other ideas, though.

Esman was called upon to pinch hit for McVey in the fifth inning. With a runner on second and two outs, she eyed the second pitch she saw, and blasted it into deep center field for her third home run of the year, putting Michigan up, 3-0.

But the Golden Flashes refused to go down without a fight. Rodriguez muffed a throw on a routine play at second base, and one hit by pitch, a third Rodriguez error and a slew of fielder’s choices later, Kent State cut the lead to 3-2. Miraculously, Beaubien exited the inning with the no-hitter still intact.

Eventually, though, Beaubien’s luck ran out. She left a ball over the plate against the first batter she faced in the seventh inning, and Alex Fiske took advantage. Fiske drove the ball to right-center field for a solo home run, knotting the game at three and knocking Beaubien out of the game.

In the seventh, the offense did just enough one last time. LeClair reached on an error, and redeemed herself from earlier with a successful steal of second base. Then, McVey slapped a ground ball up the middle, LeClair crossed the plate, and the Wolverines escaped with the walk-off win.