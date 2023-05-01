Offensive struggle is a common theme for the Michigan softball team. Against Indiana, though — and especially in Sunday’s game — the bats were relatively strong. But the Wolverines couldn’t keep pace offensively with the Hoosiers, ultimately suffering their first weekend sweep loss in the Big Ten season.

Over the weekend, Indiana amassed six home runs and 30 hits that tallied 25 total runs over the three games, 15 of which came in Saturday’s second game. Despite strong efforts from the Michigan defense, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski’s achilles heel returned on Sunday — the long ball.

“We just couldn’t stifle the long ball,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We couldn’t keep the long ball out of their offense and if we would’ve kept the ball in the park we would have held them to a lot less runs.”

While Michigan’s defense prevented multiple large plays — including a probable home run caught by graduate center fielder Lexie Blair over the wall in Saturday’s first game — the Wolverines’ offense simply could not keep up. In Saturday’s first game, Michigan hit the ball efficiently, counting hits in all but two innings. But it could not retain momentum between innings, only getting on the board in the seventh. The Hoosiers started strong, scoring two in the first innings, and the Wolverines didn’t strike until it was too late.

On Sunday, the script was flipped but the results were the same. Indiana bombed three home runs in the first three innings, obtaining an early 5-0 lead. And despite 14 hits from the Wolverines, out-hitting the Hoosiers by six hits, the early lead was too much to overcome.

“(Sunday) we swung a lot more often,” Tholl said. “You have to swing the bat to make good solid contact. You don’t necessarily have to swing the bat to get on base but, at this level, most of the time you do.”

The difference between Saturday’s first game and Sunday’s game was stark, but ultimately led to the same result. Derkowski’s early struggles with home runs faded after finishing with eight strikeouts on the day, an improved number from two in her first game of the weekend. And although Michigan’s bats made progress, it wasn’t enough to finish off either game.

While Sunday’s game showcased strong offense from both sides, the second game on Saturday told a completely different story.

The Wolverines, aiming to rest Derkowski for Sunday’s game, utilized the bullpen and showcased their three other pitchers. However, none of the pitchers could slow down Indiana’s powerhouse of an offense.

“They have big bats throughout the line up,” sophomore shortstop Ella McVey said. “ … But, we’re this close on a lot of different aspects. If we work this week to close that gap, we’ll be in good shape.”

After starting strong, recording a run in the first inning of Saturday’s second game, Indiana answered even stronger.

The Hoosiers scored in every inning after the first, totaling 15 on the day split evenly between all three Michigan pitchers. And while the Wolverines had opportunities to make a comeback, all efforts were shut down by Indiana right-hander Heather Johnson.

The Hoosiers’ reputation of offensive prowess ensued as the Wolverines’ batters failed to keep up all weekend. While Michigan hit the ball efficiently, the home runs put Indiana too far ahead for the Wolverines to catch up.

With only one Big Ten series remaining in the regular season, efficient hitting and strong defense will be necessary for Michigan to compete against explosive offenses like the Hoosiers’. And if the Wolverines can’t keep pace, it will be a marathon for them to win the Big Ten Tournament or even make regionals.