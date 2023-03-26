COLUMBUS — After a change in schedule due to weather, the Michigan softball team at last stepped on the field on Sunday for its first game of a doubleheader against Ohio State. With offensive and defensive inconsistencies plaguing the season, the Wolverines came into the weekend hoping to put the pieces together in their Big Ten debut. And they capitalized on the opportunity to do so.

Using a surge of runs in the 10th inning and 11 strikeouts from right-hander Lauren Derkowski, Michigan (14-11 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated the Buckeyes (18-8, 0-1), breaking Ohio State’s 12-game winning streak in the process.

Opening the game, the Buckeyes looked to take the control of the game early. With one out in the first inning, Derkowski fell behind in count, allowing Ohio State right fielder Melina Wilkison to walk to first before stealing second. While Derkowski struck out the next batter, a fielding miscue on the left field off of a single brought Wilkison home, giving the Buckeyes a 1-0 lead early and putting a runner on first.

For a team that has relied heavily upon its pitchers and defense for most of the season to restrict its opponents, this time the pressure fell on the offense — a risky situation for the Wolverines.

Down 1-0 in the second inning, the Wolverines’ offense began to fall into their old habits. A sacrificial bunt by sophomore infielder Ellie Sieler following a hit by a pitch advanced graduate first baseman Melina Livingston to second, but Michigan failed to bring its runners home.

While this was reminiscent of the Wolverines’ season-long offensive struggles, the newfound reliance on their power hits brought Michigan back into the game. Just one pitch in the third inning, a home run over the right center field by senior third baseman Audrey LeClair tied the game for the Wolverines at one. Though the following runners retired in order, Michigan seemed to gain some rhythm.

As Derkowski provided timely stops in the following two innings, preventing Ohio State from bringing its runners home, the Wolverines looked to build on their offensive momentum. After placing runners on base in back-to-back innings, in the sixth inning, Michigan had another opportunity to score.

With only one out, freshman designated player Maddie Erickson advanced on a throwing error before a fielder’s choice placed Livingston on second. Entering the game as the pinch runner for Erickson freshman infielder Indian Langford advanced to the third in the following play but the Wolverines once again left its runners stranded.

Michigan struggled to find any momentum for the rest of the game, placing Derkowski and the defense in pressure-filled situations.

While Derkowski’s strikouts and diving catches from the fielders forced extra innings, the bats remained silent for the Wolverines. Michigan struggled to eke out a hit in the eighth inning, opening the door for the Buckeyes.

A single at the bottom of the eight inning followed by a fielding error, placed Ohio State pinch runner Lindsey Potter on second. With two outs, an intentional walk for Wilkison allowed the Buckeyes threaten to score and bring an end to the game.

However, Derkowski’s seventh strikeout in her 113th pitch gave the Wolverines one more opportunity to come out on top. But it was another wasted oppportunity. Michigan tallied one hit and placing a runner on base, but it was the inability of its offense to bring runners home that proved costly for the Wolverines.

Fortunately for Michigan, though, Derkowski refused to let the game end. In the ninth inning, with a runner on second, another strikeout extended the game to the 10th inning, and the tides began to shift in the Wolverines’ favor.

With two outs in the 10th inning, a single by Livingston followed by back-to-back singles by graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya and outfielder Lexie Blair respectively brough the runners home, giving Michigan a 3-1 lead.

With two strikeouts and ground out to close the inning, the Wolverines eked out a 3-1 win. Most importantly, they got themselves off on the right foot to start Big Ten play.