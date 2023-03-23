Former Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins already holds a special place in the history books — and now her name and legacy have a permanent home on the field.

Michigan Athletics announced Thursday that it is renaming its softball stadium in honor of Hutchins and her illustrious, 38-year career with the Wolverines that ended with her retirement in August. Once the stadium is formally dedicated in April, every forthcoming Michigan softball team will compete on Alumni Field at Carol Hutchins Stadium.

“I cannot think of a better way to recognize Carol Hutchins’ contributions to the University of Michigan community, to the game of softball and to women’s athletics than to rename the venue that she put on the map,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “I appreciate the work of our University Naming Committee and the unwavering support from the Board of Regents and cannot wait for Hutch to watch her first game at a stadium named in her honor.”

Hutchins is the winningest softball coach in the history of the NCAA and the history of Michigan Athletics. She is highly respected in the softball community, and her many accolades highlight a profound coaching career.

In 2005, Hutchins led the Wolverines to their first national championship. She brought Michigan to the championship match again in 2015, ultimately becoming the runner up after a record-setting season.

With Hutchins at the helm, the Wolverines were consistently contenders. Her teams won the Big Ten regular season 22 times and the Big Ten Championship 10 times. And Hutchins’ prowess persisted outside of the conference as well, as her teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament the last 27 straight years — part of 29 appearances in total during her Michigan career.

Known as a stern, tough coach who held a deep love for her players, Hutchins legacy is synonymous with Michigan softball. And with her name adorning the field, her immense contributions to the program will be remembered and celebrated.