The Michigan softball team is looking to improve upon its strong four-win first weekend. But the competition is rising as the Wolverines will face five opponents in three days this weekend at St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, four of which are ranked.

While the Big Ten will be competitive, for Michigan, Clearwater is a chance to face unfamiliar opponents from down south and grow its resúme. The Wolverines look to embrace this fierce competition head on and continue improving early into the season.

“We expect it to be difficult,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Feb. 14. “And that’s what makes it fun. It’s a Mini World Series. You just have to take it one team at a time and not look too far ahead at any hitter you’ll face in the next inning because you have to face all American caliber hitters in every inning, and so you know, we’re gonna do that.”

Clearwater is a chance to build upon the strengths from the first weekend, especially pitching.

The Wolverines’ stellar pitching duo of sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski and junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau look to continue dominating on the mound. Derkowski tallied two nine-strikeout games and an extra-inning victory in the first weekend. LeBeau had similar success for Michigan, completing a shutout and no hitter in her first two starts.

But, on the offensive end, it’s a different story. The Wolverines found some success through strong batting from graduate center fielder Lexie Blair, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler and graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya, who all batted above .400 in the first weekend. However, the rest of the lineup will have to follow suit to have success against strong pitching in Clearwater — only one other hitter managed an average above .300 in the opening weekend.

“I think we missed some opportunities to square up some balls, meaning we fouled those balls off,” Tholl said. “We want to turn that around and flip the script to be able to square up some more balls right away and get some hard hit balls out of it … which I think will put our offense in motion a little bit more.

Michigan will start its action with a double-header on Friday, first facing the team that ended its season a year ago: No. 20 Central Florida.

The Knights have started their season with a 3-2 record, beating two teams receiving votes and losing to both ranked opponents they faced. They did not lose much offensive productivity from last year and added outfielder Chloe Evans — a transfer from Minnesota — who leads the team with a .575 batting average. In addition to Evans, UCF has three more batters hitting over .400 after the tough weekend.

Immediately following, the Wolverines face their second ranked opponent, No. 22 Louisiana. Following a weekend against weaker opponents, the Ragin’ Cajuns also look to prove they’re worth their rank. Louisiana had little roster turnover this past off-season and will continue to ride its success from a year ago when it adventured to the Regional Finals.

Both opponents on Friday require Michigan to continue its strong pitching in order to slow down both teams offensively as neither team lost much offensive productivity.

Saturday entails yet another double-header, starting with the strongest opponent of the weekend No. 5 Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls lost their only game in upset fashion to No. 25 Maryland and look to avenge that loss this weekend. Returning pitcher Kelly Maxwell and incoming freshman outfielder Tallen Edwards, who has batted .538 so far this season, will make that easier.

The second game of the Wolverines’ day will be against their only unranked opponent, Mississippi State. On offense, the Bulldogs have been decent, led by highly-recruited freshman infielder Macy Graf who bats at .636 and accompanied by two other returning players hitting over .400. All of Mississippi State’s starting pitchers average nearly one hit per inning, allowing Michigan the ability to capitalize and improve upon their hitting.

The Saturday slate will require even more offense considering the most likely win will come over the Bulldogs. Against a worn-out Oklahoma State squad who will play Michigan in its final game, every Wolverine batter will need to take advantage of the Cowgirls’ fatigue. Additionally, mediocre pitching from Mississippi State will require Michigan to square up as many balls as possible.

After an already grueling weekend, the Wolverines face one final ranked opponent in No. 18 Duke led by former Wolverine pitcher and current Blue Devils’ coach Marissa Young. The Blue Devils have played three ranked teams thus far, only coming on top against No. 17 Stanford. Returning infielders Kelly Torres and Deja Davis, both hitting above .400, will make Michigan’s defense work for its final game.

“It’s a really fun opportunity,” Sieler said. “It’s a lot of tough competition, but that’s what we want. It’s only gonna make us better and those are the games and teams you want to play.”

The competition will be fierce and Michigan knows it. But the Wolverines are looking to improve their hitting and build their resúme during the non-conference tournament.

And Clearwater is just the place to do that.