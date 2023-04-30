On Sunday, the first Indiana batter the Michigan softball team faced hit a home run. And twice more in the second and third innings, all the Wolverines could do was watch as the Hoosiers smacked balls over their heads.

Although Michigan (24-21 overall, 10-10 Big Ten) played a solid defensive game, it couldn’t suppress Indiana’s (37-15, 15-5) high-powered offense, losing, 6-5. While the Wolverines tallied 14 hits, their offense couldn’t catch up after falling behind early and allowed the Hoosiers to sweep the series.

After the initial homer, the Indiana onslaught continued with two well-placed doubles that hit the outfield wall. Although both hits were fielded well by Michigan, the Hoosiers scored again with ease. Sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski managed to refocus, however, and ended the inning with a swinging strikeout to limit the damage to a 2-0 deficit.

“(Derkowski) is a huge presence for us,” sophomore shortstop Ella McVey said. “She’ll always give everyone her best pitch every single time. Sometimes it won’t always go her way, but regardless, her heart and her fight I think inspires all of us to make plays for her, to go to bat for her, to go to war for her.”

As Indiana sent three balls over the wall in the first three innings, however, the Wolverines in the field didn’t have a chance to support their pitcher. In three innings, the Hoosiers didn’t hit anything less than a double and only left one runner stranded, bringing their lead to 5-1. The Wolverines’ defense — led by Derkowski’s eight total strikeouts — was holding its own, but with four of five Indiana runs coming from homers, Michigan didn’t even have the opportunity to make a play on the ball.

Because the Wolverines were unable to contain the Hoosiers’ bats, they needed to wake up their own bats to attempt to keep up. They were successful in the third inning, plating two to reduce the deficit to 5-3 on a walk and two singles.

And with the offensive strides, the tides began to turn for the defense as well. For the first time all game, Michigan managed to shut down the Hoosier bats, only allowing one single in the fourth inning. Graduate center fielder Lexie Blair ended the inning with a catch that sent her careening into the wall.

“They got big bats throughout the lineup,” McVey said. “We knew we had to make plays as a defense and keep things clean.”

The Wolverines finally achieved a completely clean inning in the fifth. Derkowski built momentum early, striking out second baseman Taryn Kern — Indiana’s star batter who holds a .426 average and an astounding 21 home runs on the season. Michigan’s defense quickly set down the next two batters to retire the side.

But just as the Wolverines found their stride defensively, so did the Hoosiers. In both the fourth and fifth innings, two Michigan batters reached base, but all were stranded. Even though the Wolverines had recorded 10 hits to Indiana’s six, they still trailed, 5-3. In the sixth inning, the Hoosiers further dismantled Michigan’s offense as they turned a double play with a line drive catch and subsequent out of the runner at first.

The Wolverines continued to give themselves a chance, only allowing one more run in the sixth inning and completing another shutout in the seventh. That one run proved to be the eventual difference, however, and it was almost avoided as Derkowski had two strikes on the batter before Indiana hit the game-winning RBI single.

“It was unfortunate that we didn’t get a strike three call,” Tholl said. “(It) gave the batter another opportunity to hit the ball up the middle and it ends up being a 6-5 game. It’s a game of inches. One sliver of an inch more over the plate and it’s a called strike, but it ended up being a ball.”

Michigan managed to threaten in the bottom of the seventh as it loaded the bases with two outs and kept the rally alive with a two RBI single from McVey. A pop up ended the Wolverines’ comeback and the game, though, despite a solid effort on both sides of the ball.

In nearly every category, Michigan appeared to play the better game. Derkowski struck out eight Hoosier batters. The Wolverines even recorded two more hits than Indiana. But it was all too little too late as the three home runs allowed in the first three innings proved too much for Michigan to overcome.