The Michigan softball team entered the weekend acknowledging the recent success of Minnesota — encapsulated in its eight-game win streak. Led by star right-hander Autumn Pease, the Golden Gophers’ defense flourished against the Wolverines, securing two shutout victories.

After a lackluster weekend in which Michigan (26-24 overall, 10-10 Big Ten) could not keep up with the strong bats and defense of Minnesota (36-16, 17-6), the Wolverines suffered their second straight weekend sweep loss to a Gopher team that heads into the Big Ten Tournament now on an 11-game win streak.

“We definitely did not play our best ball this weekend,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We just need a few more tools in our toolbox to be able to play how we want to play both physically and mentally. It’s my job and the coaching staff’s job to help get them there and to prepare them.”

The main limiting factor for Michigan, especially in the first and third games, was Minnesota’s defense. Pease has allowed only one earned run in her last eight games — including her two games against the Wolverines — and she continued her dominance early.

“We faced someone who is probably going to be the Big Ten pitcher of the year, that’s how talented she is,” Tholl said. “We just could not muster any offense against Pease. That ended up being the whole storyline.”

On Friday, Michigan only hit two singles from senior designated player Lexi Voss and graduate first baseman Melina Livingston. Due to the Wolverines’ lack of production on offense, the Minnesota defense took advantage and the Gophers’ offense was then able to expose Michigan’s recurring weakness — the long ball.

Minnesota acquired two of its runs on two solo-shot home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, extending its lead to 3-0 and ultimately securing the victory.

Again on Saturday, even after the Wolverines mustered enough offense in the top of the fourth inning to overcome an early 9-1 deficit and take a 10-9 lead, two home runs in the proceeding innings cemented a 13-10 advantage for the Gophers that Michigan could not overcome.

“That has certainly hurt us this year,” Tholl said. “We can manage, you know, singles and even doubles. But when the ball goes over the fence, it’s an instant score and typically multiple runs.”

Friday and Saturday’s games looked different on the scoreboard, but they ultimately told the same story. Friday, two of three runs for the Gophers were home runs and Saturday, eight of 13 Minnesota runs were from homers. Michigan, unable to contain the Gophers offense, needed more than just one productive run of innings to compete.

While home runs allow scoring to occur in an instant, the Wolverines proved they can contain opponents from stringing together hits. Michigan has accomplished this through consistent pitching that can prevent sequential hitting, particularly when using sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski.

“Derkowski is doing more than her share of work,” Tholl said. “At some point, she’s not going to have perfect days. But she did all she could to help us get a victory this weekend.”

Derkowski played in all three games over the weekend and continues to be a sign of consistency for the Wolverines. While her demise was — and has been — the long ball, Derkowski prevented Minnesota from acquiring strings of hits. That is, until her third game in a row on Sunday.

The Gophers did not hit any home runs on Sunday; rather, consistent hitting throughout the game began to wear down Derkowski and the Michigan defense. A pair of hits in the first and fifth innings counted the only two runs of the game. But due to the Wolverines’ lack of offensive production, Michigan lost in a low-scoring affair, 2-0.

“We need to make a little bit more solid context and hit gaps,” Tholl said. “That’s my responsibility as a coach is to help them achieve that.”

The Wolverines’ mediocrity on offense, coupled with the lack of containment of the Minnesota offense, ultimately lead to Michigan’s weekend sweep loss and further drop in the Big Ten standings. The Wolverines enter the postseason as the 10th seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will need to reevaluate productivity on both sides of the ball if they want to find success against formidable conference opponents.