Over its last 11 games, the Michigan softball team has mostly stabilized its lineup. Its starters have found consistency in their positions in the batting order, with one exception — the seven hole.

Recently that spot in the order has been filled by the designated player — a position that has featured several different players: junior catcher Ryleigh Carricaburu, freshman infielder Maddie Erickson and senior outfielder Lexi Voss. While each brings different strengths and weaknesses, none have established permanence.

While there has been much uncertainty, Voss has started four of the previous six games and appears to be the most likely option moving forward. Although prior to the Northwestern series she had not started a game since Feb. 25, the captain provides leadership and experience that the other two cannot — having started 30 games in her career prior to this season.

Before gaining the opportunity to move into a starting role, Voss was used primarily as a pinch hitter. Due in large part to her experience and leadership garnering the respect of the coaching staff. Voss’ intangibles, however, don’t often translate to success at the plate.

“The ability to have an upperclassman, one of your captains, be able to to get the job done (as a pinch hitter), we felt really good about putting her in that situation,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said April 15. “Just didn’t work out this time.”

In the upset loss to Purdue, Voss stepped up to the plate facing a 2-3 deficit and two outs, however, with runners at second and third base she had the chance to give the Wolverines the lead. But a groundout from Voss ended the final scoring opportunity of the game.

Despite the struggles of Voss, a .200 hitter, Carricaburu and Erickson have likewise done little to earn the spot.

Erickson — having started 31 games this season — held a place in the lineup for most of the season. In the first few months, she started games at first base then moved to designated player after some defensive lapses. In that span her batting average consistently hovered above .300 before entering an ongoing midseason slump.

“We just went with some experience (in Voss),” Tholl said April 30. “And trying to pick and choose when it is to put Maddie (Erickson) in there.”

But even in her present role as a pinch hitter, Erickson provides a more powerful bat than Carricaburu and Voss. That was exemplified against Illinois, where she powered a three-run homer in her only at-bat of the game.

However, while hitting the long ball may be in Erickson’s repertoire, it is uncommon as she only has two on the season. More commonly Erickson is prone to striking out — leading the team with 25.

Erickson undoubtedly has a higher ceiling than Voss, but the growing pains of the freshman have led to Voss currently receiving more playing time. In the middle of the two, in terms of experience, is Carricaburu.

And of the three, she has struggled the most at the plate — hitting .162 on the season. Much of her batting success occurred in just a few games this season, but she is largely seen as a defensive piece. Serving as a solid backstop, she gives Michigan the versatility to move between her and junior catcher Keke Tholl in the catcher and designated player positions. But having only seen game action once in the past two weekends, she seems unlikely to unseat Voss for regular playing time moving forward.

With all three options, the cons seem to outweigh the pros which has led to a revolving door at the position late into the season. But looking for experience the Wolverines have turned to the veteran Voss. Because although production from the position is lacking, at least Voss can be the final piece in stabilizing the lineup down the stretch.