It’s been a year of change for the Michigan softball team. The Wolverines brought in a new coach in Bonnie Tholl, the roster has nine new players, and nearly every spot in the starting lineup had vacancies to fill — all within a one year span.

With a difficult non-conference slate and mediocre 3-3 record to start to Big Ten play, Michigan has work to do. Holding the twelfth highest strength of schedule, second strongest in the Big Ten only behind No. 20 Northwestern, the Wolverines have already been battle tested for the remainder of Big Ten play — they simply need to prove they can win.

“We have played one of the hardest strength of schedules in the country out of close to 300 college softball teams,” Tholl said March 21. “We’re going to utilize that emotionally and understand that we are battle tested. … We’ve had some disappointments. We’ve played some tough competition. And yet we are still battling and we’ve proven that we can take a punch. And so it’s our time to start throwing some punches.”

For Michigan, a Big Ten title was the standard for decades. But, last year the Wildcats seized the regular season title after the Wolverines had won 12 of the previous 13 years.

The Wolverines have shown areas of the game that have worked and areas that need improvement. If they want to — at the bare minimum — compete and possibly win a regular season Big Ten title, those deficiencies need to improve.

For Tholl, it’s all about the “process”

Tholl prides herself on the traditions and excellence of Michigan’s program. Her experience coaching and playing for Michigan adds knowledge of how to improve the team when needed. But unlike working solely on the fundamentals or in-game scenarios, Tholl emphasized the importance of approaching each pitch or at-bat with a specific “process”.

For many players their process is a breathing pattern or something simple to calm down before an at-bat in order to focus and have their best chance at recording a hit. For senior third baseman Audrey LeClair, her process is exactly that. And it allows her to remain calm at the plate.

“My process is definitely working on my breathing and staying relaxed in the box,” LeClair said Tuesday. “And just being ready to swing hard at every pitch. Again thinking yes, yes, no instead of no, no, oh crap. But yeah, just honestly having fun and staying relaxed up there.”

On the complete opposite side of the spectrum is sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski. Earlier in the season, Tholl coined her a “free spirit”, using a unique strategy to relax in the circle and ensure her highest potential for each pitch: humming.

“Whatever song they played between innings I use,” Derkowski said March 26. “And I always feel like I have a million songs going through my head. So it’s definitely a fun thing that I do to relax and remember to have fun out there.”

The process each individual player has to help keep calm and narrow down the focus of each game and each at bat, allows them to keep things simple. Especially for an inexperienced team, Tholl’s process is a focal point to which the Wolverines can fall back on to remain steady and consistent.

“It’s a way for us to really evaluate both where we are both emotionally and mentally in the game then followed by what occurs physically,” Tholl said Tuesday. “So it’s really been our rock to be able to look back at keeping a process and something controllable.”

Each player has dedicated themselves to the process, and not only does it help individuals improve their game, but it can help Michigan stay consistent and calm under pressure situations.

Derkowski stepping up, but Michigan needs LeBeau

The Wolverines’ defense thrives with Derkowski at the mound. In her last seven starts, Michigan’s opponents have not scored more than two runs. And one main contributor to that success is her infamous changeup.

“She’s just dirty,” junior catcher Keke Tholl said April 2. “I mean, she throws pretty hard, consistently and you have to be ready for the fastball so that when she throws that changeup you’re just like, oh my here it comes. And then you already started your swing because you need to get up on time for the fastball and she just really falls. And she does a great job with it.”

Moving into Big Ten play, Derkowski is displaying consistency and confidence that Michigan’s defense has needed. In the first game against Ohio State, she permitted just six hits and one run in the 10 inning outing. And again against Nebraska, she only allowed three hits in her two games.

However, Derkowski’s opportunity for success have come in part due to junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau suffering an injury last month. Derkowski has seen an influx of innings with the injury, and while she embraces the challenge, it’s a lot to ask from one player.

“Honestly, going out there, pitching is more of the mental side for me,” Derkoski said Tuesday. “So going out there with a good approach, every pitch and not letting like fatigue, whether it’s physically or mentally, not letting that affect any of my process or anything that I do out there on the mound.”

While Derkoski’s success is gratifying, the Wolverines need two consistent pitchers that can keep opponents’ bats in check — they need LeBeau to return to pre-injury form. And for a Big Ten season filled with three-weekend games, Michigan can not afford to lose one game every series if it wants a shot at the regular season title.

Batters must keep up with pitchers

The Wolverines’ offense has been their achilles heel all season. With Derkowski and the defense consistent, the offense needs to find more production. Michigan is capable of this, it’s already proven it. Against Oakland, the offense showed it can keep that pace — compiling three home runs and 11 hits in just four innings.

“When you hit a home run, you score right away,” Bonnie said March 29. “That’s definitely not the makeup of our team, but we have that potential as you see. So I would just say that’s efficient, and I actually think there are games where you can be efficient and go base to base. But today, it just happened to you with a homerun.”

In its last four games, Michigan has four home runs, which is uncharacteristic for a team with only 13 home runs all season. The Wolverines get most of their run production from base to base running, but that adds the issue of leaving runners stranded.

Michigan has struggled to gain momentum and hit steadily from the one-through-nine spots in the batting order. Without momentum, the Wolverines give their opponents a chance to take advantage. And in its second game against the Cornhuskers, those issues persisted.

“We talked a lot about momentum after the second game and Nebraska just really had the momentum,” Keke said April 2. “We didn’t really stop them at all from having their momentum continue. And we didn’t build any momentum on our own in that second game.”

Competing in a strong conference, offense could be the deciding factor between a regular season title and another let down.

Michigan is relying on Bonnie’s “process” to bring consistency and make strides on offense. That’s especially important considering offense could be the X-factor for the Wolverines’ success in Big Ten play. So using the “process”, utilizing both pitchers and remaining steady throughout the entire batting order could be the difference.