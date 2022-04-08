Coming into a weekend series against Penn State, senior right-hander Alex Storako looked to be gaining her confidence back behind a good start Wednesday against Michigan State.

And she continued to return to her early-season form, as she notched a strikeout-filled complete game. Her counterpart, left-hander Bailey Parshall, was ultimately unable to keep up, as she gave up an inopportune longball in the fourth inning after a prolonged pitcher’s duel.

The No. 23 Michigan softball team (22-11 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) run-ruled Penn State (22-14, 4-3) 8-0 behind a stellar pitching performance from Storako. Storako held the Nittany Lions down long enough for the Wolverines’ offense to wake up.

After both pitchers worked their ways to clean first innings, the Nittany Lions were the first to notch a hit, behind a blooper into left from first baseman Lexie Black. Although it looked tenuous, Storako was able to strike out the side, escaping the situation.

The early pitching duel continued well into the third, as Michigan’s only baserunner of the game, graduate transfer outfielder Kristina Burkhardt, reached base on a walk in the first.

In the fourth, Burkhardt reached base again for the Wolverines, this time for the team’s first hit of the game on a looping fly ball into short left field.

This hit galvanized the previously silent Michigan bats.

Freshman outfielder Ellie Sieler managed a full-count walk to put two on with no outs. On the next at-bat, senior catcher Hannah Carson hit a hard flyball to the warning track, looking to score both Sieler and Burkhardt, but a great catch from center fielder Lilia Crouthanel thwarted those hopes.

With two outs, senior third baseman Taylor Bump took to the plate with another chance to notch a clutch RBI and continue her recent surge. She did not disappoint, as she launched a towering home run into left to score three, opening up the game for the Wolverines.

Left-hander Lydia Spaulding was called to replace Penn State’s Parshall in the fifth.

Spaulding struggled early, as junior outfielder Audrey LeClair hit a blooper to right field, and then two hit batters loaded the bases. Burkhardt landed yet another hit, this time into shallow right, scoring one and keeping the bases loaded. Sieler hit a deep fly, allowing Kersten to tag up cleanly. Spaulding was able to retire Carson, but Livingston was a different story. Livingston launched another long ball, her second home run in as many games, scoring Burkhardt and forcing a run rule victory.

The Wolverines were able to wake up on their way to an extremely convincing victory, mounting a three-game winning streak.