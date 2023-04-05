With thunderstorms rolling through East Lansing since Wednesday morning, and expected to continue throughout the late afternoon, the matchup between the Michigan softball team and Michigan State is postponed to next week per a Michigan Athletics statement released late Wednesday morning.

The Wolverines were scheduled to play the Spartans at 5 p.m. Wednesday, but the game will now be made up next Wednesday, April 12 at the same time. The midweek matchup will be played as a single game and not a series, like the original scheduling. Additionally, the two teams are still scheduled to play in Ann Arbor on Tuesday April 18, as part of the scheduled home-and-away season series.

Michigan will continue its Big Ten schedule this weekend with a three-game home series against Illinois. Following the undulations of it’s first two conference series — against Ohio State and Nebraska — the Wolverines hope to improve on their 3-3 record.