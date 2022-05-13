EAST LANSING — Just over a month ago, the No. 23 Michigan softball team headed to Evanston still looking for its first win in Big Ten play.

It was in the midst of a slump in which it had lost three of its last four games, and pressure was mounting. While the Wolverines did notch their first Big Ten win, they looked thoroughly outclassed by Northwestern in the first two games.

That wouldn’t be the case in the Big Ten Tournament.

In the semifinals, Michigan (36-15 overall, 15-8 Big Ten) defeated No. 11 Northwestern (39-10, 19-5), 2-1, after overcoming a botched intentional walk with clutch power hitting from fifth-year senior third baseman Taylor Bump.

Fifth-year senior left-hander Meghan Beaubien got the start against the Wildcats. As of late, Beaubien has fallen victim to scoring runs by opponents, and she hasn’t eclipsed the two-inning mark in her last three starts.

Again, Beaubien faced adversity early, as outfielder Rachel Lewis flashed her power and reached base in the bottom of the first before promptly stealing second. Catcher Jordyn Rudd then hit a ball to the wall, but graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt tracked it down for the out, then threw out a hesitant Lewis on the tag-up.

Beaubien ran into more pressure the next inning, but yet again she escaped cleanly.

With the first two innings behind her, Beaubien began to roll. But her opponent in the circle ⁠— Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Danielle Williams ⁠— was even more dominant. Both Beaubien and Williams controlled the game and it remained scoreless heading into the fifth inning.

Beaubien’s control began to unravel in the bottom of the fifth, and Hutchins called freshman right-hander Annabelle Widra to replace her in the circle. Widra secured the first out of the inning as freshman shortstop Ella McVey made a diving grab then tossed it to second for the force out. Widra then grinded her way to a strikeout for the second out of the inning.

Then the trouble started.

With Lewis up next, Widra was by no means in the clear. The Wolverines elected to intentionally walk her, but a wild pitch on the last throw of the walk scored a run for Northwestern. Rudd flew out two pitches later, but the damage was already done.

With only six outs to find the tying run, Michigan needed a spark. But even though batters made hard contact, the Wolverines left the sixth inning without even earning a baserunner. With the pressure mounting, Widra cleaned up in the sixth inning and gave the Wolverines one more chance.

Then the rally began.

Williams was completely locked in, gathering two outs in short order. But senior catcher Hannah Carson stepped up with the tournament on the line. She hit a looping fly ball to right for a single to keep Michigan alive.

Then Bump worked her magic. She launched a ball over the left-field wall on the third pitch, taking both the lead and the energy from the Wildcats.

Widra still had to close out the seventh for Michigan. She quickly forced a fly out, then a quality grab by McVey added another. As the third out — a flyout from second baseman Grace Nieto — fell into the glove of Burkhardt, the Wolverines exploded out of the dugout. They had secured a meeting with Nebraska in the Big Ten Championship game.

Widra and the rest of the Wolverines could have easily let the wild pitch affect their confidence, letting Northwestern coast to victory. Instead, Widra refocused and completed the game, while the bats made up for her brief lapse.

Emblematic of their grind up the Big Ten standings during the regular season, Michigan refused to let an early setback stop it. And this gritty mentality could continue to serve the Wolverines well as they continue their run in postseason play.