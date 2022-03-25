

On Wednesday, the Michigan softball team suffered an ugly 7-3, loss at the hands of Miami in which everything that had led the Wolverines to their recent successes faltered. The pitching was uncharacteristically shaky, and the bats were, for the most part, silent.

But on Friday against Nebraska the slate was wiped clean from the last game and brought the debut of Big Ten play — from the first month and a half of the season. Michigan had the chance to start conference play on a better note with a matchup against one of the Big Ten’s better teams. But it failed to. The same issues that plagued it on Wednesday were present once again, to a lesser extent, but still enough to doom the Wolverines in a 3-2 loss.

The game started out as a pitcher’s duel as for the first two innings senior right hander Alex Storako seemed back to standard form, going strikeout for strikeout with Cornhuskers right-hander Olivia Ferrell, as the two traded strikeouts. In the third inning however, Ferrell remained strong, but Storako once again started to falter.

Nebraska opened the third with a lucky single on a ricocheted drive, and immediately followed it up with a home run to left field from Cornhuskers catcher Ava Bredwell that just narrowly snuck over the wall. That would be all the scoring they’d manage in the game.

The Wolverines managed no runs in the bottom of the third, and in the fourth, Nebraska came back from more. The Cornhuskers loaded the bases with three straight singles. They’d even hit a fourth, but it resulted in no runs because a delay from third baseman Sydney Gray that proved costly for Nebraska as Michigan graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt scooped up the ball and hurled it home in time for senior Hannah Carson to tag Gray out.

The Wolverines had another quiet inning in the fourth. And in the top of the fifth, Nebraska once again threatened to score, but a Bredwell strikeout ended the inning for the Cornhuskers, leaving base runners stranded at first and third.

Michigan finally started breaking through in the fifth. The inning started with freshman utility player Annabelle Widra being walked, before advancing to second on a fielder’s choice. Then graduate utility player Melina Livingston, pinch hitting, drove a ball to the second that was bobbled. Livingston only made it to first, but Widra’s speed shined. She managed to take two bases on the infield hit and make the score 3-1.

Another quiet inning ensued for the Cornhuskers, but in the sixth inning, Michigan once again put a run on the board. Senior outfielder Lexie Blair kicked off the inning with a single to center field, the innings only hit. A hit by pitch, fielder’s choice and infield error brought Blair home and brought the Wolverines to within one.

But it wouldn’t be enough. Michigan was unable to score in the seventh, and dropped its second straight game, and first game of Big Ten competition.