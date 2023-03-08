Due to projected snow and freezing temperatures this weekend, the Michigan softball team’s home-opening weekend schedule has been altered as released in a statement Wednesday.

The Wolverines were originally slated to hold their home opener on Friday against Georgia Southern as part of a two-game series over the weekend. That series has now been canceled as the Eagles do not plan on traveling to Ann Arbor.

The series against Kent State scheduled for later in the weekend will be moved to a single game on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. at Alumni Field. The matchup with the Golden Flashes will serve as Michigan’s new home opener in a now-abbreviated home-opening weekend.

Although limited to a smaller weekend slate, Michigan’s return to Alumni Field Thursday comes after a 10-10 record to start the season in which the Wolverines played in Florida and California, avoiding inclement weather early on.