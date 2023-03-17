On Feb. 12, the Michigan softball team mercy-ruled Portland State in a commanding 9-1 win. It seemed as though the Wolverines’ offense flowed and could build the momentum needed when facing stronger competition. The following weekend, however, Michigan showed that wasn’t the case, losing all three of its ranked matches by multiple runs.

The Wolverines are in danger of falling into a similar trap this weekend. They hope to translate the success of their 9-0 victory over Bowling Green Wednesday to tougher competition. But once again, Michigan will be tested against a ranked opponent, facing No. 14 Kentucky twice along with Longwood and DePaul in the John Cropp Classic.

“I think that today was a step in the right direction,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Wednesday after defeating the Falcons. “We’re going to just keep continuing to preach the process, and I think that we’ll find that the results will come with that.”

That “process” refers to batters’ individual routines performed each time they step up to the plate — and it’s something the Wolverines have honed in on recently. Each batter sat down with the coaches to discuss their “process” in the box and received mentorship on simplifying their at bats.

Most of the simplification comes from controlling the mental side of the game.

“You don’t always control the flight of the ball,” Tholl said March 9 after a 4-0 win over Kent State. “(But) we can control your process in the box, how you get yourself in the box, how you control your breathing, how you clear your mind, which are all ingredients for a really good at bat.”

With this changed approach, Michigan’s offense appears headed in the right direction — although a two game sample size in the last two weeks doesn’t offer much data to confirm the hypothesis. The Wolverines shut out both the Golden Flashes and Bowling Green at home, putting up 13 runs and 18 hits across the two games. This is a marked increase in production from the previous two weekend series, in which Michigan only scored 12 runs across 10 games.

Granted, four of those 10 games were against ranked opponents, and in those contests the Wolverines tallied only one total run. Against tougher competition, Michigan’s offense tends to disappear. And a matchup with Kentucky certainly fits the bill for another disappearing act.

The Wildcats’ star pitcher, Stephanie Schoonover, holds a 1.27 ERA, drastically better than the 3.71 and 4.65 ERAs of the Falcons’ and Kent State’s pitchers, respectively. The Wolverines recognize that facing better pitchers means success is harder to come by. Nonetheless, they remain confident that the recent improvements will translate on the field.

“It’s going to be tougher at times,” Tholl said. “Sometimes you take two steps forward and one step back. I expect that that will occur moving forward, but as long as we continue to take those steps forward and recognize that, we’re advancing.”

The most valuable area of growth for Michigan is increased consistency in the box. In most of the Wolverines’ losses, when batters make it on base, they tend to get stuck there. In its 3-1 loss to then-No. 16 Stanford, Michigan managed six hits but couldn’t capitalize, leaving eight runners stranded throughout the game. To make matters worse, three of those lost opportunities came despite a one-out, bases-loaded situation in the sixth inning.

Against Bowling Green, however, consecutive hits kept the bases full — and more importantly brought runners home. By putting together strings of runs, the Wolverines proved that the adjustments have been effective.

“It just kind of reassures us that what we’re doing is working and can work for us,” sophomore shortstop Ella McVey said Wednesday. “Really hammering and sticking to that process and trusting it … through the highs and lows and finding some consistency.”

If Michigan can translate the “process” in the box to hits and runs against the Wildcats, it may earn its first ranked win. Offense may not come as easy against Kentucky, but the Wolverines hope to carry over their newfound consistency and confidence.