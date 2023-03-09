After several weekend tournaments in Florida and California, the Michigan softball team holds an uninspiring 10-10 record ahead of Thursday’s home opener against Kent State. The Wolverines have been defined by their dull offense and defensive errors, all while being led by young players and offseason transfer portal additions.

But back at home, the Wolverines believe that will change.

“We want to see the benefit of our detailed play in our growth and maturity,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Tuesday. “You have to just grit your way through those inexperienced times.”

Following an offseason full of turnover, the Wolverines’ early-season struggles aren’t unexpected. The newcomers were forced to fill roles and become acclimated to the program quickly. However, those growing pains have been felt as mistakes and inconsistency persist for Michigan.

Defensively, the Wolverines have committed 23 errors so far this season, struggling to provide reliable fielding support for the pitching staff.

“Errors are gonna happen,” junior catcher Keke Tholl said. “Definitely, this past weekend wasn’t the standard that we wanted.”

At the Judi Garman Classic last weekend, Michigan conceded three errors in five games. While still subpar to the expectations of the program, the performance was a noticeable improvement from the eight errors allowed the previous weekend — and a sign that the team is beginning to turn the corner defensively.

While the stellar pitching of junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau and sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski has overshadowed fielders’ mistakes and lapses, the Wolverines’ inconsistencies at the plate have been on full display.

With a .247 team batting average, Michigan has struggled to get on base and provide run support. With many returning players struggling, several newcomers have been shuffled in and out of the lineup attempting to spark the stagnant offense.

The revolving batting order has seen some players provide that bump, while others have exemplified the Wolverines’ struggles, resulting in a lackluster offense from game to game.

This past weekend, freshman shortstop Avery Fantucci was called on to replace sophomore Ella McVey — partly because of injury and partly because of McVey’s unreliable bat. Fantucci, the former No. 6 overall prospect, has potential to be an elite fielder and provide reliable plate appearances despite a slow start.

“We’ve given (Fantucci) a few more opportunities,” Bonnie said. “(We) like a little bit of what she brings with her physical presence.”

After 20 games watching the performances of Fantucci and other newcomers, the Wolverines are ready to field an everyday lineup — one that Bonnie believes will finally stabilize the offense.

That lineup is likely to include three freshmen and one transfer who have carved roles for themselves with their early season play. Along with Fantucci, freshmen first baseman Maddie Erickson and second basemen Janelle Ilacqua are likely starters. Erickson and Ilacqua are two of only three Michigan players hitting above .300 this season and both have done so while being moved around in the lineup. Erickson has seen the field from different positions and in different spots in the order, while Ilacqua started the season on the bench. But in recent games, both have grown into everyday starters.

“I think that they’re getting comfortable,” Bonnie said. “There needs to be some level of consistency in the lineup eventually, for us to really, really move to where we want to be.”

Now with defined roles for its freshmen, the Wolverines’ experimentation is dying down. On Thursday against the Golden Flashes, Michigan’s lineup will be built knowing what its young players bring.

If the lineup limits defensive mistakes and makes offensive improvements, Michigan’s home opener could be the inflection point for the young team’s growth — and the start of much needed consistency.