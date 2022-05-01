With the final stretch of the season imminent, it’s never a bad thing to leave your home fans with motivation to continue watching.

Such was the case as the Michigan softball team (31-15 overall, 11-8 Big Ten) turned the page on two days of question marks and closed out their time at Alumni Field with some optimism, as they defeated Minnesota (22-22-1, 7-11) on Sunday, 8-4.

The bottom of the first inning was just about the most the Wolverines could ask from a start given their cold bats the past two games. A hard-hit double to left center by graduate second baseman Melina Livingston brought home junior outfielder Audrey LeClair and fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump, who got on base via a single and walk respectively. This put Michigan at a valuable 2-0 lead early.

Fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien’s start proved to be short-lived, as the version of her that retired the side in order to begin the afternoon didn’t come back out of the dugout. Between giving up a pair of walks and a stolen base, as well as getting three balls deep into the count for every batter she faced in the second, the Wolverines abruptly opted for more pitches from senior right-hander Alex Storako. The final game at Alumni Field in her illustrious five-year Michigan career was an emotional exit for Beaubien.

Though not reflected in terms of runs, the Wolverines continued keeping their feet on the gas at the plate. A single from sophomore catcher Keke Tholl and sacrifice bunt from freshman shortstop Ella McVey brought them back into scoring position — a sign that they would be prepared to respond to any Minnesota sparks.

Or, with Storako’s first full inning a one-two-three success in the top of the third, a sign they would be prepared to extend the lead. A solo shot to deep center from senior first baseman Lexie Blair made it so.

The Gophers’ spark arrived one inning later. Though an athletic throw from LeClair and a clutch strikeout from Storako stifled any further damage, a sacrifice fly out from outfielder Mackenzie Denton scored outfielder Natalie DenHartog to make it a 3-1 game.

But it didn’t matter to Michigan’s bats. A double from junior designated player Lexi Voss and single from McVey kept the pressure on Minnesota to break through.

To say the Gophers responded would be quite the understatement, and the scoreboard was the foremost place where that story was told. A two-run blast high into the outfield bleachers from utility player Chloe Evans tied the game, and a left-center solo bomb from DenHartog on the very next pitch would shift the score into the hands of Minnesota.

This left the Wolverines with yet another opportunity to slip back into their unresponsive ways. Yet again, this afternoon proved different. A single from Voss to center field was given extra bases due to a throwing error, scoring sophomore utility player Sierra Kersten to tie it back up. Then, a three-run homer from Tholl thrusted Michigan into a 7-4 lead.

From there, the Wolverines locked it down. Another one-two-three inning from Storako in the sixth would set up for another home run, this time from graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt.

And with two walks from Storako in the top of the seventh, Beaubien was able to redeem herself and secure the win — like fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump’s walk off against Ohio State, an equally fitting close to Senior Day.