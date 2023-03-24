For the Michigan softball team, this weekend’s series against Ohio State represents a lot more than the usual rivalry. Beyond the normal stakes, it marks the second half of the season, the beginning of Big Ten play and, most importantly, an opportunity to reset and refresh.

The Wolverines have plenty of motivation for a refresh after starting the season with a 13-11 record — disappointing because five of those losses came in winnable, two-score games. If those contests had gone Michigan’s way, the win column would look a lot more promising.

“If we were 17-7, we would be feeling a lot better,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Tuesday. “My message to the team today is that we are one more really well hit ball away. One more sacrifice bunt away. One more good lead from second base away where we can score on a base hit to centerfield.”

But the Wolverines can’t worry about what-ifs. Instead, they are looking toward the remaining schedule. Those fundamental skills that can turn games around are exactly their focus ahead of the matchup with the Buckeyes.

Last weekend, Michigan only scored three total runs — all one-run homers — in its two games. To be fair, No. 14 Kentucky’s ace Stephanie Schoonover has been difficult for anyone to hit off of all season, posting a 1.25 ERA. But even against Longwood’s pitchers, who both hold ERAs above 3.50, the Wolverines couldn’t produce the desired offense.

Ohio State presents a challenge somewhere in the middle. The Buckeyes’ most reliable pitcher, Allison Smith, holds a 2.06 ERA, and Michigan hopes to find success against her by honing in on the specifics of each at bat.

“We’re focusing on the little things and just really taking everything one pitch at a time,” freshman second baseman Janelle Ilacqua said. “We’re really slowing down our minds and just making sure to stay within ourselves and do what we can as players and just not make the game bigger than it is.”

While the Wolverines hope to reinvigorate their offense against Ohio State, they will continue to rely on their pitching and defense to win games. In 11 of Michigan’s 13 wins, it held its opponent to two runs or fewer. Typically, when the defense holds up, it keeps the Wolverines afloat.

“We know that we’re always going to face a really athletic team in Ohio State,” Tholl said. “They always seem to have really great athletes, people that can do a little bit of running and a little bit of power, so it’s a really good match.”

It’s a match that could favor the Wolverines due to their defensive strengths. Sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski has stepped up and made big strides amid junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau’s recent injury.

Derkowski holds a 1.75 ERA, making her an important combatant to the Buckeyes’ leading batter Melina Wilkison. Wilkison bats .424 and has an impressive slugging percentage of .635. If Derkowski can keep her contained, Michigan has the opportunity to take control of the contest — a necessity in a rivalry game.

“(We’re) definitely preparing for Ohio State like it’s a big series,” Ilacqua said. “We’re not going into Ohio State looking to lose, so we are giving it everything we have this week.”

Preparation and confidence will certainly be key for the Wolverines as they attempt to snap the Buckeyes’ current 12-game win streak. Although Michigan has no such win streak to speak of, its last five losses came against teams ranked in the top 20. Those games didn’t translate to the win column but gave the Wolverines valuable experience they will use going forward.

Michigan will look to use that experience to bring home a rivalry win and start their Big Ten season with refreshed energy.