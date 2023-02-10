The Michigan softball team’s first game of the season ended in dramatic fashion.

After South Florida had a sacrifice groundout to second, the automatic runner advanced to third. And then, after 112 pitches and a strong eighth-inning showing from sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowsi, that 113th pitch got away from junior catcher Keke Tholl gifting South Florida the winning run.

In a competitive game, the Wolverines (0-1 overall) lost to the Bulls (1-0), 2-1, in an extra-inning bout powered by strong pitching from both teams. What was a defensive battle and scoreless game through five innings became a mix of good hitting and increased drama in the end.

“It’s disappointing because I thought we were engaged the whole time,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We just came up a little short on offense. … I think our offense is going to be really good. We just didn’t show it tonight.”

Both Michigan and South Florida entered this season without their top pitchers from last year. The Wolverines lost Alex Storako and the Bulls lost first-team All-American Georgina Corrick.

The loss of key pitchers, though, was anything but evident.

In the first inning, after Michigan got two runners on base, South Florida right-hander Payton Dixon got her first of seven strikeouts in the game to end the inning. For Michigan, Derkowski tallied five strikeouts in the first five innings and only allowed one hit — a triple to left field in the fourth inning. Finishing with nine strikeouts on 113 pitches, Derkowski was the Wolverines’ beacon of light in an otherwise gloomy game.

“Derkowski was outstanding in the circle,” Bonnie said. “Controlling the zone and making people swing and miss is what she does well and so I’m very happy about her performance and it’s something to really build on.”

In the top of the fourth inning, Michigan got its first hit of the season. After two outs, graduate second baseman Melina Livingston struck a drive to center field to record a single. Despite the hit, the Wolverines were unable to capitalize and ended the inning scoreless.

But in the top of the sixth inning, Michigan had a breakthrough.

After graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya’s single and a sacrifice groundout from Keke, Livingston hit another ball up the middle to send Mataya home and give the Wolverines the lead.

Despite striking first, Michigan’s lead didn’t last for long. And after two singles and a wild throw, USF outfielder Megan Hanlon was able to beat the throw home and tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.

Before the end of the inning, with another runner pursuing home, the Bulls kept threatening and hit a fly ball deep into left field. Nearing the wall, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler jumped up and made the catch, preventing a two-run home run. On the next at bat, she made another catch to end the inning.

“I think we had really good energy and really solid defense,” Bonnie said. “We have the athletes on the team to be able to make those kinds of plays. We just couldn’t turn it around to our offense.”

After another three-strikeout inning from Derkowski, the game entered extra innings.

The Wolverines were held scoreless in the top of the inning following a reversed call that eventually ruled Tholl out after running into a fielder. And in the bottom of the inning, Derkowski’s ware showed off as she threw a wild pitch to seal the game for South Florida.

“I told them I was proud that they stayed engaged the whole time,” Bonnie said. “I just reminded them to play the game as freely as they did when they first started when they were 10 years old and played with a lot of smiles.”

Moving into the rest of the weekend, Michigan will look to put the game behind it as it faces three new teams in four games. And the Wolverines will try to, as Tholl said, remember to play the game they grew to love as the regular season gets started.