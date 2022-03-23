The No. 21 Michigan softball team has been dominant throughout the past month, and heading into Wednesday’s game against Miami (Ohio), there seemed to be no reason that this would change.

The Redhawks (11-10) are almost a carbon copy of all the competition that the Wolverines (18-7) have dominated against so far, a middling mid-major with a mediocre record. That didn’t matter, as Michigan fell, 7-3, to Miami.

The routine for how these games tend to go was shifted hours before the first pitch when the start time was moved up an hour and a half due to inclement weather. And once the game started, things didn’t get better. All of the things that had recently been givens of late for Michigan failed to happen. Senior Alex Storako didn’t pitch well, batters failed to make contact and runs were hard to come by.

Both teams struck early. After two consecutive unsuccessful at bats, Redhawks third baseman Kate Kobayashi drove a ball deep into left field that narrowly evaded senior outfielder Lexi Blair’s glove, good for a double. Right after, Miami outfielder Lily Wilmot popped a single into shallow right field and brought Kobayashi home.

The Wolverines responded quickly, however, capitalizing off Miami pitching errors. After Blair grounded out to start the inning, RedHawks pitcher Allie Cummings clipped sophomore designated player Sierra Kerten, moving her to first. Graduate outfielder Kristina followed Kersten with a lasered double into right field, moving Kersten to third. Cummings then clipped another Wolverine, senior catcher Hannah Carson, loading the bases. Junior first baseman Lauren Esman would bring Kersten home with a fielder’s choice, tying the game, but Michigan was unable to create any more offense, ending the inning with two left on base.

But Miami wasn’t done, and they were aided by the fact that Storako wasn’t her usual self. Storako opened the inning by walking Redhawks designated player Maggie Murphy in four straight pitches, before moving her to second on a wild pitch, initiating something rare for Storako, a mound visit. It didn’t work. The next batter smacked a deep single to right field, scoring Murphy. First Baseman Holly Blaska then drove a hanging pitch deep to right field, where it just snuck over the fence, putting Miami up 4-1, and ending Storako’s outing early in favor of freshman right-hander Lauren Derkowski who ended the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Michigan was again able to put batters in scoring position, but unable to bring them home. Junior right fielder Audrey LeClair and freshman shortstop Ella McVey were walked consecutively, and then moved to second and third on tag-ups, but were left stranded.

The Redhawks had a similar inning in the top of the third, managing two consecutive singles, but Derkowski retired the side and left both stranded on first and second.

The game then slowed considerably, with no runs and only one hit in the next inning and a half.

But in the top of the fifth, Miami was back for more. Derkowski walked Kobayashi, who then moved to second on a wild pitch. Wilmot grounded one to Mcvey, and a fielder’s choice ensued. Kobayashi seemed to be caught in a pickle, but escaped it and safely returned to second. Juarez then hit a bouncing infield single, loading the bases, and ending Derkowski’s outing, this time in favor of Beaubien.

But she didn’t fare much better, as a single, a walk and a drive that popped off of McVey’s glove scored three.

The Wolverines responded in the bottom of the fifth with a deep home run from Kersten, her fifth of the season, but it wasn’t a proportional response, and Miami ended the inning up 7-2.

The Redhawks didn’t score for the remainder of the game, but it wouldn’t matter. A dry inning in the sixth was followed by a downpour and the presence of lightning, resulting in Michigan being forced to wait two hours to finish out the game.

And after the delay, things looked promising as the Wolverines scored a run, loaded the bases and had the tying run at the plate. But it was too little too late, and they fell to the Redhawks, 7-3.

Just like that, Michigan’s six game win streak, its dominance at home and Storako’s perfect record all came to an end.