Against Indiana, the Michigan softball team knew a victory in game two of Saturday’s double header was contingent on slowing down the top offense in the Big Ten.

But ultimately early mistakes by the Wolverines aided the hitting machine that is the Hoosiers. And it proved to be too much for Michigan as for the second straight game, the Wolverines (24-20 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) were bested by Indiana (36-15, 14-5), this time by a score of 15-1 in run-rule fashion.

After the Hoosiers went down quietly in the top of the first, Michigan looked to flip the script from game one and kickstart its offense early. With two outs, graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya hit a routine grounder through the legs of third baseman Brianna Copeland. Mataya reached safely on the error to give the Wolverines a base runner. And embracing the second chance, junior catcher Keke Tholl ripped one into the right field gap to take the 1-0 lead.

But that lead quickly faded. Junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau — who leads the conference in hit batters — hit the first two batters of the second inning. Batting .319 as a team, the Hoosiers were well positioned to drive in the runners. But failing to record a hit, Indiana had to rely on a wild pitch from LeBeau. A mistake that proved costly for LeBeau, as both baserunners made their way home.

LeBeau appeared to rebound — striking out second baseman Taryn Kern after a 10-pitch at bat. However, Indiana’s lineup filled with power and contact hitters kept pushing. Playing with that 2-1 lead, Indiana’s batting prowess reemerged following Kern’s strikeout, tacking on three more runs. The second of which came off of third baseman Brianna Copeland’s third double across the doubleheader. And quickly, Indiana’s one run lead grew to 5-1 after a four-hit third inning.

To begin the fourth inning, LeBeau was pulled in favor of sophomore right-hander Emerson Aiken. But regardless of who was in the circle, little was done to stop the Hoosiers’ powerful offense. The same lineup put up 10 hits on Michigan’s ace, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski, in game one and continued to roll in game two.

Unphased by her earlier strike out, Kern launched her NCAA-leading 20 home run of the year to right-center field putting Indiana up 7-1, and the Wolverines in danger of losing in run-rule fashion.

Failing to match the Hoosier’s output, Michigan’s bats went cold — going hitless in the second and third innings. While that drought ended on a two-out single from senior designated player Lexi Voss, a 4-6 fielder’s choice on the next at bat retired the Wolverines without much struggle.

While Aiken brought Michigan within one out of putting up a scoreless frame in the top of the fifth inning, Indiana’s well-rounded lineup found its way. Utilizing a two-out double and single to go up 8-1 and itself one run away from a run-rule win.

But even though it only needed one run, the Hoosiers’ offense overachieved in the sixth inning, as it has all season. It was its star player Kern who laid down the first hammer, blasting another two-run home run into the bleachers in right-center-field. Just to be followed up by a moonshot to left-center field from Copeland.

Leading 12-1, but with only one out, Indiana piled up three more runs to bring the game to its final figure of 15-1 before being retired. While the Hoosiers’ offense had been gradually dominating all game, A seven-run sixth inning put the Wolverines away for good

Michigan knew how lethal the Hoosiers’ offense has been all season. But unable to do anything about it on Saturday, the Wolverines became another victim.