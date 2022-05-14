EAST LANSING — Exactly 50 days ago, the Michigan softball team got punched in the mouth.

In the first Big Ten series of the season, Nebraska went into Ann Arbor and swept the Wolverines in a doubleheader, putting them in an early hole in Big Ten play.

For the past 50 days, Michigan has grinded itself out of that hole. The Wolverines have battled through injuries, built momentum, and ridden a recent hot streak to set up a rematch with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

But on Saturday, Michigan could not get over the hump.

The No. 23 Wolverines (36-16 Overall, 14-8 Big Ten) fell to Nebraska (40-15, 17-5) for the third time in extra innings, 3-1, letting a Big Ten Tournament championship slip away. Senior right-hander Alex Storako held the Huskers mostly dormant, but two clutch hits by second baseman Cam Ybarra was all Nebraska needed to defeat a sluggish Michigan offense.

With Storako on the mound, the top of the first inning went quickly — taking just 10 pitches to retire the side. But Ybarra crushed one of those 10 pitches over the right-field fence, giving the Huskers an early one-run lead.

Still, Storako remained composed. She cruised through the next four innings, limiting Nebraska to only one hit and punching out three. Typically trying to just blow it past opposing batters, Storako instead relied more heavily on her offspeed pitches to keep the ball in the park.

Outside of the one solo shot, the early innings played out like a typical pitcher’s duel. And despite having multiple opportunities, the Wolverine bats could not capitalize.

In both the first and fourth innings, Michigan put a runner on third with less than two outs. But both times, the Wolverines failed to bring the run home.

After the slow start, though, the bats broke through to get the run back in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With one out, freshman utility player Annabelle Widra took a pitch to the head, reaching first base. Right-hander Olivia Ferrell induced a fly out for the second out, but with Burkhardt already recording two hits on the day, Ferrell elected to pitch around her. After the walk, junior outfielder Audrey LeClair stepped up to the dish.

LeClair poked a ball over Andrews’ head into left-center field for an RBI double. And though the Wolverines failed to muster any more runs in the inning, the game was knotted up at one.

But a controversial call halted Michigan’s hopes of a seventh inning rally. After putting runners on first and second via the free pass, LeClair grounded a ball to Ybarra who attempted to tag Burkhardt going to second before throwing to first base. The umpires called it a double play, and the inning ended with a pop-up on the next play.

And in the top of the eighth inning, the Huskers finally found success.

Storako quickly recorded the first two outs of the inning, but that brought up Andrews and the top of the Nebraska order. Storako pitched around Andrews, allowing her to reach base.

And Ybarra struck again.

Ybarra blasted a ball into the right-center gap, sending Andrews on a mad dash for home plate. Andrews slid into home unchallenged, and the Huskers took a one-run lead.

Then, Storako left a pitch over the plate to third baseman Sydney Gray, who singled to left field to bring Ybarra in as an insurance run and end Storako’s outing.

In the bottom of the inning, the Wolverines went down quietly. All three batters made hard contact, but none reached base, completing the loss.

Taking a Nebraska team that thoroughly outplayed them earlier this season to extra innings does demonstrate growth for Michigan.

But by falling to the Huskers once again, the Wolverines showed that they still have a ways to go.