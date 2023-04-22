Narrowly sailing a ball just wide of the foul pole in left field, Northwestern catcher Jordyn Rudd nearly had a three-run homer in the 11th inning. Instead, she had to settle for a single to center field to give the Wildcats a one-run lead.

But in extra innings, that single run proved to be the difference.

In a game of inches, Northwestern’s top hitters took advantage of the few mistakes made by the Michigan softball team’s pitchers. Unable to convert one more opportunity, the Wolverines (22-17 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) fell 4-3 in 11 innings to No. 21 Northwestern (29-9, 14-1) in Friday’s rubber match.

From the beginning, it was clear that sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski had cooled down since last weekend’s back-to-back no-hitters. While still sharp, the Wildcats took advantage of that vulnerability.

Northwestern’s top power hitter exposed one of Derkowski’s few weaknesses: giving up the long ball. With her team-leading ninth home run of the season, Northwestern left fielder Angela Zedak drove a solo shot to deep center field and ceased the scoreless pitching duel early.

In Michigan’s first opportunity at the plate, graduate center fielder Lexie Blair’s double to right showed that she could hit off the Wildcats’ star pitcher, left-hander Danielle Williams. But her teammates failed to replicate such — squandering the opportunity and leaving Blair stranded at third base.

In the bottom of the third inning, Blair once again created an opportunity for the Wolverines to respond — moving to second on a walk and steal. But just the same, she was left stranded in scoring position.

“We got a lot of people on base, we were producing that way,” Blair said. “It’s just about stringing more hits together more consistently.”

Michigan’s failure to climb out of the deficit allowed Northwestern to increase its lead with another home run.

And while Derkowski would pass the baton to junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau, Michigan continued to have strong play from the circle — keeping the game just within reach of the Wolverines’ offense.

In the bottom of the fifth, Blair reached base again. But this time, another one of Michigan’s stars stepped up to the task and brought Blair home. Junior catcher Keke Tholl ripped a two-run single into left field, finally turning a scoring opportunity into runs.

“Keke had some key RBI there,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “That was key for us to really get the momentum back on our side.”

In a matchup this tight, capitalizing on that scoring chance was enough to tie the game. But to win, Michigan needed to convert on one more opportunity.

The stage then presented itself — bottom of the seventh, two outs, bases loaded. The Wolverines needed one of their stars to step up. Instead, a pop fly to center field sent the game to extra innings.

While the pitching duel prolonged the matchup into the 10th inning, both pitchers eventually cracked — giving up leadoff doubles. But although both teams had struggled with runners in scoring position throughout the game, the offense finally broke through.

After going 0-4 to start the game, Northwestern third baseman Nikki Cuchran, who leads the team with .356 batting average, finally emerged in the spotlight and blasted a double to score the go-ahead run.

And in similar fashion, the previously 0-3 senior third baseman Audrey LeClair blasted a line drive to the left field corner, tying the game 3-3 and forcing another inning.

In the 11th inning, however, only the Wildcats’ offense continued to roll. Both teams had base runners once again, but Rudd stepped up as the hero for Northwestern and her RBI single to center was the difference.

And while Michigan created base runners of its own, no star stepped forward to deliver in the moment.

The Wolverines advanced runners to first and second base with two outs and their cleanup spot up to bat. With Keke subbed out, Michigan had to rely on freshman second baseman Janelle Ilacqua in her place. But the moment proved too big for the freshman.

And just like that, the Wolverines were out of opportunities.

“We were engaged in every pitch, we had an edge every pitch,” Bonnie said. “If we had a few more at bats, hard outs, or hard hit balls, I think it goes a different way.”

In extra innings, both teams put themselves in position to seal the victory, but Rudd and Northwestern’s hitters shined just ever so slightly more than Michigan’s when it mattered most.

And in a game decided by just a few swings of the bat, that was enough.