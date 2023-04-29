With two outs in the fourth inning, a ball flew over to the outfield. But standing in the center field, graduate Lexie Blair climbed up the wall, stretching her arms to make the catch. But that one highlight wasn’t enough to set the tone for the Michigan softball team’s defense against Indiana.

While the Wolverines showed glimpses of heightened fielding with sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski in the circle, their inability to restrict the Hoosiers’ offense created an early deficit for Michigan. The Wolverines (24-19 overall, 10-8 Big Ten), failing to recover from it, fell to Indiana (35-15, 13-5), 4-1, in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

In the first inning with one out, Derkowski fell behind in the count before allowing Indiana second baseman Taryn Kern — the Hoosiers’ best hitter — to slot a single to the left field. And that single set the tone for Indiana’s offense in the inning.

The Hoosiers quickly tallied a double to bring Kern home. In the following play, Indiana right-hander Brianna Copeland hit the ball toward the outfield, and the ball slipped through the glove of Blair, allowing Indiana to record another run. While Michigan’s defense retired the next batter to close the inning, the damage was already done as the Wolverines found themselves in an early deficit, 2-0.

Michigan’s offense, on the other hand, didn’t have any answer for the Hoosiers.

The Wolverines found hits early in the game, placing runners on base and advancing them off of sacrificial outs. But soon fell back into their season long habit — failing to bring runners — and the pressure fell on the already struggling defense.

After tallying her first strikeout of the second inning, though, Derkowski began to recover from its early issues. As she began to get ahead in the count, relying on her offspeed to force the Hoosiers to hit the ball toward Michigan’s fielders for quick outs. And the defense began to follow suit.

In the fourth inning with two outs, a ball flew over to the center field, ensuing tension among the crowd. But Blair, moving past her position and raising high over the wall, caught the ball to close out the inning.

Feeding off of the energy created by the Wolverines’ defense, it seemed the momentum began to shift in the bottom of the fourth inning. A pair of singles placed runners on base and with freshman pinch runner Madi Ramey and freshman second baseman Indiana Langford, Michigan had the speed to threaten to score. But Langford, attempting to advance to second base with two outs, was tagged out to extinguish any rhythm for the offense.

And that momentum change began to trickle down to the Wolverines’ defense. Opening the fifth inning, Indiana third baseman Cora Bassett line the ball into the right field. As graduate right fielder Elie Mataya rushed to the ball, Bassett was already on third base and a single extended the Hoosiers’ lead to 3-0.

As Michigan’s offense kept leaving runners stranded, the pressure kept mounting on Derkowski. Although it seemed she was beginning to flounder as she allowed two back-to-back walks in the sixth inning, the Wolverines’ defense once again began to pick up where it left in the fourth inning.

A single with two outs to the left field was quickly thrown at the plate to junior catcher Keke Tholl closing out the inning without any damage. While the Wolverines left the inning unscathed, in the seventh inning, the Hoosiers loaded the bases to ultimately secure a 4-0 lead.

Although an RBI double from thrid baseman Audrey LeClair in the bottom of the seventh inning recorded Michigan’s first run of the game, a three-run deficit though was too much for the stagnant Wolverines’ offense to rebound from.

While Michigan displayed moments of heightening defense throughout the game, Indiana’s bats were too much for the Wolverines to restrict as they took advantage of the little moments where the defense didn’t shine.

And Michigan’s offense that has heavily relied upon the Wolverines’ defense to give it ample to gather its rhythm, Derkowski and the defense’s early struggles proved costly. A late attempt wasn’t enough as Michigan fell in the first game of the series.