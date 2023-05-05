For the Michigan softball team, finding momentum has been at the forefront of its strategy for success. With the regular season winding down and conference seedings on the line, the Wolverines have the ultimate opportunity to grasp that momentum in their final weekend series against Minnesota before heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

But the Golden Gophers enter the weekend riding an eight game win streak, including a series sweep against Ohio State. Headlining the recent surge for Minnesota is its ace, Autumn Pease. The right-hander is coming off of her third Big Ten Pitcher of the Week distinction this season. With a 1.41 ERA — second in the conference — and an undefeated record in her past 10 games, Pease presents a daunting challenge for Michigan’s improving offense.

“It’s going to be a battle,” the Wolverines’ coach Bonnie Tholl said Wednesday. “Autumn Pease is pitching really well, which is a big reason why they’re 8-0 but I like where we’re at right now. And I’m looking forward to go into battle with this group.”

The boost in optimism stems from Michigan’s performance against its non-conference opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday — two run-rule victories that embody the heights of the Wolverines’ offense. Led by its best power hitter in junior catcher Keke Tholl, Michigan’s onslaught of long shots, including a grand slam, combined with small ball strategies created a cohesive offensive rhythm.

While at its best the Wolverines’ offense can impose its will on the opposing defense, reaffirming their mantra of “contagious hitting”, Michigan has shown it can be on the other side of the offensive dominance.

Against Indiana last weekend, the Wolverines allowed six home runs and 30 hits that tallied 25 total runs over the three games. Despite placing runners on base in a consistent manner and out-hitting the Hoosiers on Sunday, Michigan failed to keep pace in the series sweep.

The Wolverines’ recent offensive performance has been emblematic of the highs and lows present throughout the season. And with Pease in the circle for the Gophers, Michigan’s offense for the series remains an enigma, leaving much of its weekend’s fate in the hands of sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski.

While Derkowski has propelled the defense with her consistency in the circle, her achilles heel — the long ball — remains a looming issue. She has given up 19 home runs throughout the season, including three against Indiana on Sunday, sticking out as a sore thumb in her exemplary resume thus far.

“She has that tendency because she provides so much velocity behind her pitches.” Bonnie said April 30. “If a hitter squares it up, then it goes a long way. (But) that’s why she is so effective, keeping people off with her changeup.”

Derkowski’s offspeed changeups that have been the key to her pitching prowess, contributing to her two no-hitters against Purdue, have sometimes proved costly for Michigan. A weakness that Minnesota has the personnel to exploit.

Although the Gophers’ sparkling batting lineup dims compared to the Hoosiers, power hitting is their strong suit. Starting with their leadoff hitter, catcher Taylor Krapf, and going all the way through the order to their cleanup hitter, each has tallied multiple solo shots. With 62 home runs in the season, Minnesota’s offensive identity relies on its ability to slot long balls — one it can maintain this weekend.

But that is easier said than done. Derkowski has recovered from her up-and-down weekend performance, recording a 10 strikeout outing against Western Michigan. And after regaining her confidence in the circle with support from a stout defense, Derkowski can provide the Wolverines’ offense with ample time to find its rhythm at-bat — a familiar role for her.

“We are in her light right now, as far as being able to follow her lead,” Bonnie said April 15 after the no-hitters. “She’s shown us how to complete the circle.”

With offensive power and an elite pitcher of their own, though, the Gophers present a dual threat to Michigan. To mitigate the threats, the Wolverines will need consistency from the circle and at the plate. And if Michigan can alas find that stability this weekend, it has the opportunity to build the momentum required to find success in the Big Ten Tournament.