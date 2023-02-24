Last weekend’s St. Pete Clearwater Invitational was filled with top-ranked programs. Teams had the opportunity to either bolster their resumes with impactful out-of-conference wins or fall out of the national spotlight.

The Michigan softball team, however, did neither. Its 2-3 showing reflected a mediocre weekend, in which the Wolverines beat the teams that were ranked lower than them and struggled against the nation’s elite.

In recent years, that has been the standard at Michigan — competing with the good teams in the Big Ten, but falling short of contending for a national title. Last weekend’s performance fell in line with that standard, to be expected for a first-year head coach replacing significant production from last season.

Yet, for a team that preaches the ‘OKC mindset’ — setting their goals on making the College World Series — last weekend was not a desirable performance, only a learning experience.

“This past weekend we didn’t get those wins,” graduate utility player Melina Livingston said Feb. 21. “We’re going to learn from the good, we’re going to learn from the bad.”

On a weekend filled with challenging opponents, the Wolverines had to learn and adjust quickly. Illness forced graduate outfielder Lexie Blair to the bench, leaving coach Bonnie Tholl to discover the depth and talent of her freshmen class.

Tholl did not expect to replace her star player’s production, but she discovered the versatility and reliability of her bench — headlined by freshman infielder Janelle Ilacqua and freshman infielder/outfielder Indiana Langford. Ilacqua provides a steady presence at the plate and the occasional big hit, while Langford provides versatility seeing the field from several defensive positions.

The three time All-Big Ten player, Blair, has been a fixture of Michigan softball for several seasons. The Wolverines know the production she brings, but last weekend left them to learn how to fill the void she leaves when unforeseen events force her off the field.

With freshmen stepping up, the Wolverines managed to beat Mississippi State and Louisiana in affairs decided by one run. In those tight games Michigan relied on timely hitting and aggressive base running to score as the team struggled to gain extra-base hits — bar a few Keke Tholl home runs.

Keke’s four home run weekend proved the junior catcher could be a power hitter from the 3-hole. After seeing limited playing time last season, she established her role as the team’s most powerful bat last weekend.

But outside of Keke, the Wolverines learned just how limited their offense is and how they can overcome it to win games — with a style of play that has been the norm at Michigan for the past few years. Lacking power, the Wolverines now must win games through aggressive base running and timely hitting, which was evident last weekend in the games they won — the good.

“We were opportunistic playing against Louisiana-Lafayette in our base running, we had balls that didn’t leave the infield,” Bonnie said. “But we were able to score at least three runs on some of those balls. Teams of this caliber are going to be opportunistic.”

When Michigan lost — the bad — it learned that its offensive style of play is not enough to win games on its own. It must be complemented by stellar pitching, another commonplace of the Wolverines in recent years.

With the loss of last year’s starting pitchers, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski and junior right-hander Jessica LaBeau were the unproven replacements.

Last weekend, Michigan learned that the duo was not yet on the level of the talent they replaced.

“It was a big challenge for our pitchers this weekend, because (the pitchers) faced some really high caliber hitting,” Tholl said. “Now they understand what they what they’re up against, what they need to work on and the adjustments that we need to make.”

When tasked with tougher competition, the pitchers proved to be a step behind. If the Wolverines desire to compete for a College World Series, they know that pitching will be the focal point — as it has been for years.

But just ten games into the season, Derkowski and LaBeau have seen top level teams. And they learned that they need to develop before being able to compete at the top level.

But Michigan is confident that it can learn from its mistakes.

“We will see some of those teams again, and it’s going to be in OKC,” Livingston said. “And it’s going to be a completely different game.”

In their first weekend of top-tier opponents, the Wolverines experienced the good and bad. But for a team with its eyes on OKlahoma City, Michigan will need to learn from both to have a chance.