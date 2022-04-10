For the second game in a row, the Michigan softball team found itself in a dog fight late in Sunday’s series finale against Penn State. On Saturday, the Wolverines escaped with a late walk off single to win their fourth straight game.

But on Sunday, they wouldn’t be so lucky. Failing to sweep the Nittany Lions, Michigan (23-12 overall, 4-5 Big Ten) dropped its first game to Penn State (23-15, 5-4) since 2006, 3-2, on a home run in the seventh inning.

The afternoon’s action started slowly with a hitless inning-and-a-half. But in the bottom of the second, however, the pace picked up rapidly.

The Wolverines struck first, albeit in a slightly strange fashion, when graduate second baseman Melina Livingston reached on a bloop line drive to left. She advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third after tagging on a foul pop up and to home on a throwing error.

Penn State wasted no time with its response though, bombing a deep two-run home run to right field off the bat of designated player Ally Kurland to put the Nittany Lions ahead. But this lead didn’t last long either, as Michigan freshman utility player Annabelle Widra crushed a deep ball of her own to center field for her first career home run, tying the game at two. The score would hold for the next two innings.

While both teams had found ways to put runs on the board early, the game was by no means a slugfest. In fact, through four innings, more runs had been registered than hits.

But starting in the fifth both sides put themselves in threatening positions. Senior right-hander Alex Storako put Nittany Lions on first and second to start the inning with a walk and a single, but battled back for three quick outs.

In a similar fashion, Michigan moved a runner third in the bottom of the sixth, but nothing would come of it, and left-hander Bailey Parshall, in for relief, escaped the inning, and the game was sent to seventh inning tied, for the second straight day.

And in the seventh, Penn State showed up and put itself ahead for good. A home run from catcher Cassie Lindmark barely made its way over the right field wall and fell out of the outstretched glove of junior right fielder Audrey LeClair.

And with that, the Nittany Lions won their first game against Michigan since 2006, and the Wolverines fell back to a losing conference record and further and further away from their lofty preseason goals.