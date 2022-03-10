Entering this season, the big question plaguing the No. 19 Michigan softball team was whether or not its hitting would be able to keep up with its pitching.

And for a few weeks, the Wolverines didn’t have a good answer. In the opening two tournaments, the hitting was spotty, and returning stars like senior outfielder Lexie Blair and fifth year third baseman Taylor Bump were mostly silent.

In the past ten games however, the Wolverines have found their rhythm at the plate. This, combined with a roaring start from senior right hander Alex Storako, has resulted in wins.

And on Thursday, in game one of a double header against Kent State, both were once again firing on all cylinders as Michigan (14-6 overall) defeated Kent State (6-8), 11-1.

The afternoon’s defensive action was highlighted by Storako’s strength. Storako was consistent, allowing a batter to get on base in each inning, but never allowing more.

The only run Kent State would manage on Storako would be a fourth inning deep ball that off the bat of Madison Hershberger.

While the Golden Flashes’ bats were mostly dry, the Wolverines were anything but at the play, scoring a run in all four of the innings they had a chance to bat in.

Blair started the action for Michigan with a line drive single that was just out of reach for Kent State infielder Alex Fiske. A walk and an error loaded the bases, and Blair scored on a sacrifice fly off of the bat of Hannah Carson.

In the second, Blair was once again a difference maker for the Wolverines, demolishing a pitch hanging over the plate to score two. Michigan tacked on another run in the third, capitalizing off of a Kent State error to score on a single by junior utility player Audrey LeClair.

But the bulk of the scoring for the Wolverines came in the fourth with an explosion of the bats and costly Golden Flashes errors, and Blair once again was the spark plug that kicked the action.

Blair opened the inning with a single and moved to second on a fielding error. Senior utility player Melina Livingston hit a popup, but another error allowed her to advance to first, and Blair to move to third. Kristina Burkhardt then singled to left, scoring Blair.

But once again, errors made the eruption of scoring possible. Carson grounded a ball up middle which was bobbled, loading the bases. Junior utility player Lauren Esman then grounded to second resulting in a fielders choice for second baseman Delaney Robeson. Robeson through to home, but Livingston would narrowly beat the throw to score and keep the bases loaded. Leclair then singled, scoring Carson and Burkhardt.

Two straight outs seemingly defused the offense, but Sophomore Keke Tholl, pinch-hitting for freshman infielder Ella McVey, bombed a hanging ball to score three and put the Wolverines up 11-1, a score that would hold, and guide the Wolverines to a convincing victory via mercy rule.