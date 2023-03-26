COLUMBUS — In front of a rowdy sea of scarlet and gray, the Michigan softball team sought to quiet the noise. But the Wolverines quickly gave up more than enough ammunition to refuel it in game two of Sunday’s double header against Ohio State.

Michigan (14-12 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) struggled to put runs on the board, and defensive lapses proved costly against the Buckeyes (19-8, 1-1) in the five-inning, 11-2 run-rule loss.

The Wolverines got off to a rocky start with three straight outs in their first at bats. And it only got worse in the bottom of the inning. A quick two outs put Michigan in a good position, but defensive lapses and strong Ohio State offense characterized the inning — and the game as a whole.

To start, senior third baseman Audrey LeClair made a throwing error on a routine play to first, allowing the runner to advance to second. Immediately following, junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau hit the next batter with a pitch, placing her on first.

Then, with momentum in their corner, the Buckeyes’ power hits started flowing. A strong hit down the left field line brought in the first RBI of the game and advanced two runners. Ohio State’s designated player Sam Hackenbracht took the momentum and hit it out of the park — literally. Her home run brought in three runs, giving the Buckeyes a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Ohio State’s offense was not the only thing clicking. The Buckeyes’ defense recorded another two quick outs before allowing a single from sophomore outfielder Ellie Sieler. But as Sieler attempted to steal second and get in scoring position, Ohio State made the long throw to second and tagged her out to end the inning unscathed.

With the crowd against them and the energy lacking, the Wolverines attempted to rely on their usually steady defense to right the ship. LeBeau did her part to start the inning, striking out the first two batters, but she couldn’t maintain the consistency. She allowed a walk in just four pitches and hit the next batter with a pitch. Finally a pop up allowed Michigan to end the inning without any more damage done.

Adding a solid defensive inning under their belt, the Wolverines’ offense finally started to make some headway into the four run deficit. They managed some solid hits and advanced runners enough to score two. Graduate outfielders Ellie Mataya and Lexie Blair both hit an RBI on their respective at bats to make the score 4-2.

The defense lapses for Michigan only continued in the third inning as mistake after mistake turned standard hits from Ohio State into big plays. A wild pitch put a runner in scoring position, and despite LeBeau following up with a strikeout, the Buckeyes capitalized on the next at bat. First baseman Maddie Erickson bobbled a ball at first, sending a runner home and putting another in scoring position. Another single that flew right through the infield brought in a second run, giving the Buckeyes a 6-2 lead.

And just as before, after an impressive offensive showing, Ohio State followed up with an equally impressive defensive showing — one that produced extreme deja vu. After two quick outs to start the inning, Sieler again singled and attempted to steal second. But again, she was caught, ending the Wolverines’ inning.

Back on defense, Michigan did not see nearly the same fielding success even in an identical situation. With a runner stealing second, junior catcher Keke Tholl’s throw was not in time for sophomore shortstop Ella McVey to make the tag. And with the runner safely on second, the next Buckeye hit — a double — was more than enough to bring in yet another score.

Ohio State padded its lead even more with another home run that Michigan could only watch and a triple that gave the Buckeyes an 11-2 lead and a subsequent run-rule victory after five innings.

Ohio State came out swinging — literally and figuratively — and Michigan’s defensive mistakes only made the Buckeyes’ job easier. The Wolverines usually rely on their defense to win games, but today that very same defense lost them the game.