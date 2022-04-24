Coming into the rubber match of the series against Ohio State, the No. 23 Michigan softball team still had everything to play for.

A series win was at stake for both teams, as well as crucial momentum heading into the home stretch of Big Ten play.

And the Wolverines (29-14 overall, 9-7 Big Ten) were able to dig themselves out of an early hole behind consistent hitting and a solid relief performance from senior right-hander Alex Storako in a 5-4 victory over the Buckeyes (28-12, 8-7) to win the series and continue their climb in the Big Ten standings.

Just the day before, graduate left-hander Meghan Beubien came back from a shaky start to lead the team to a walk-off win. That win kept the series in contention, and gave Michigan confidence it could compete with Ohio State.

But the Buckeyes kicked things off early, loading the bases with two outs. And just like Saturday, Beaubien struggled early.

A single to left scored two when freshman outfielder Ellie Sieler bobbled the ball, and already Ohio State was up two. Another single and a walk reloaded the bases. On a hard grounder to short by center fielder Meggie Otte, Melina Livingston was able to make an athletic grab, and decided to flip the ball on the run to senior first baseman Lexie Blair. However, the throw was off, and two more Buckeyes scored.

This time, Beaubien would not be able to escape the inning herself. Freshman right-hander Annabelle Widra was called in to end the inning, and did so in short order.

But the damage had already been done. The Wolverines now had a significant four-run hole to dig themselves out of.

And they wasted no time getting started.

Michigan’s leadoff batter, graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt, was hit by a pitch, providing an early baserunner. Another batter was hit — this time Livingston — putting two on for senior catcher Hannah Carson. A wild pitch advanced both runners. Carson hit a high fly ball, and both runners tagged. Burkhardt cleanly scored, and the throw to third was wild, allowing Livingston to score as well.

The Wolverines had cut the lead to two on zero hits.

The Buckeyes threatened to expand their lead in the second, quickly landing a base runner on third after a single and sacrifice bunt. But Storako — who replaced Widra at the start of the inning — was able to hold. Designated player Sam Hackenbracht grounded a ball to freshman shortstop Ella McVey, who gunned it home to Carson. Carson stood tall and kept the ball in her glove throughout the play to complete the tag, preventing another run from scoring.

Michigan continued to dig in the third, as Burkhardt hit a ball to center field for a triple. Blair scored her with a grounder to second. Carson continued the hitting outburst, with another ball to the center field wall, this time for a double. The Wolverines were unable to capitalize any further, but the lead was now down to one.

In the fourth, McVey launched a ball into deep center for a leadoff double, and was advanced to third by a sacrifice bunt from Widra. Burkhardt walked to put runners on the corners for Blair. Blair bombed another ball into the center field wall, scoring two more.

Michigan now led 5-4 after a series of productive offensive innings and a Storako lockdown. Heading into the seventh, the lead was still tenuous, but Storako hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

With Storako shutting the door on the Buckeyes in the seventh, the Wolverines won the series and solidified a 4-1 season record against their biggest rivals.

They also showed a true grittiness and determination on the offensive end, clawing their way back into a game that seemed out of reach.

These are promising signs for Michigan; now it needs to translate this momentum forward.