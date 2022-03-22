Five games into its return to Alumni Field, it’s clear why the No. 21 Michigan softball team excitedly awaited coming home during its month-long road trip to open the season. Against a slew of MAC teams, things have gone as smoothly as possible for the Wolverines, leading to an undefeated home record off the bat.

Not much changed on Tuesday, as Michigan (18-6 overall) cruised to a 9-1 victory over Western Michigan (10-16). Fifth-year left-hander Meghan Beaubien tossed a one-run gem and the bats backed her up with clutch two-out production to secure the game and extend the win streak to six.

The first inning went over quietly. Beaubien retired the Broncos in order, and the Wolverines’ offense couldn’t get much going. A two-out infield single by graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt and a walk put things in motion momentarily, but Michigan’s hopes of scoring early were dashed quickly by a groundout in the next at bat.

The second inning started similarly, with two quick outs on weak contact. But then, the bats started to lock in.

With two outs, junior outfielder Audrey LeClair beat out a chopper back to the pitcher for a single and stole second. A four-pitch walk for freshman shortstop Ella McVey flipped the lineup over, giving senior outfielder Lexie Blair a chance to drive some runs in. Blair capitalized on the opportunity, blasting a line drive down the right field line to reach second base with a two-run double and an early lead.

From there, the offense continued to work with two outs. In the third inning, junior first baseman Lauren Esman and fifth-year third baseman both singled before Esman scored on an error in the next at-bat. An inning later, with two down again, senior catcher Hannah Carson singled up the middle to give the Wolverines a 4-0 lead.

As the offense worked late in innings, Beaubien held steady.

Beaubien’s first and only real challenge came in the sixth inning. She allowed two to reach base via a bunt single and a free pass, putting runners at first and second with only one out. Beaubien struck out the next batter, and induced a groundout to short for what should have been the final out. But McVey bobbled the ball, allowing Western Michigan to break the shutout.

Outside of a few small mishaps, though, Beaubien was brilliant. She punched out 10 batters, including five looking. Her offspeed was untouchable, with Bronco after Bronco only able to watch as changeups dropped into the strike zone.

And in the sixth inning, Michigan put the finishing touches on the victory. LeClair opened the inning with a walk and stole second base for the second time on the day, and freshman utility player Annabelle Widra drove her in with a pinch-hit RBI double. The Wolverines then loaded the bases through a single and a walk, and brought home two more runs on wild pitches to take an insurmountable 7-1 lead.

Finally, sophomore catcher Keke Tholl ended the game. With the bases loaded once again, she grounded a ball to the Western Michigan shortstop, who tossed it to second base for what should’ve been an easy out. But the second baseman dropped the toss, two runs scored and Michigan completed the run rule victory.

And so against the fifth MAC team in as many games, the Wolverines once again held steady against weaker competition.