Ahead of the Michigan softball team’s first matchup of the season on Thursday, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl emphasized the importance of consistency in the circle. But for a team that lost both of its starting pitchers in the offseason, consistency might be a tall order.

When star pitcher Alex Storako entered the transfer portal and veteran Meghan Beaubien ran out of eligibility at the end of last season, the Wolverines looked set to turn toward then-freshman relievers Annabelle Widra and Lauren Derkowski. Then, Widra also entered her name into the transfer portal — leaving right-hander Derkowski as the only returning Michigan pitcher with meaningful innings in the circle.

“Really this is Derkowski’s time to shine,” Tholl said. “She had close to 45 innings pitched last year, which isn’t a ton, but she gained some valuable experience.”

Last season, Derkowski pitched in 19 games with five starts, posting a 2.19 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 44.2 innings. Now, although only a sophomore, she faces high expectations to lead her team from the circle in her first season as a starter — a responsibility she feels well-equipped to handle.

“I feel prepared,” Derkowski said. “I learn something new every single day that I’m in that bullpen, and I’m excited and prepared to take that to the field.”

Along with Derkowski, the Wolverines will rely on junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau, who transferred to Michigan from Kent State this offseason. LeBeau distinguished herself as a top pitcher in the Mid-American Conference, earning All-MAC second team honors in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

“Jess LeBeau comes to us as somebody who was one of the top pitchers in the Mid-American conference,” Tholl said. “Certainly playing in a bigger conference, playing against even better teams than what she has faced in the last two years will be a challenge, but I think that she’s a great athlete. She’s up for it.”

LeBeau will try to build on the Wolverines’ recent success in the transfer portal, namely with graduate utility player Melina Livingston. Livingston transferred to Michigan last season and quickly made an impression on the team, leading to her selection as a captain for the 2023 season.

Another transfer addition hoping to make an impact as a reliever is Hannah George. The graduate right-hander joins freshman right-hander Maddie Erickson and sophomore right-hander Emerson Aiken to round out the Wolverines’ pitching staff. Despite the pitchers’ lack of experience in Michigan uniforms, Tholl is confident that pitching coach Jennifer Brundage will have her group ready to go.

“(Brundage) is just really good at what she does,” Tholl said. “I have full trust in her that she’s going to, at her own pace and at the pace Michigan needs, bring them along.”

Tholl also has full trust in the offseason work her players have put in to successfully step into their enhanced roles. As Tholl sees it, losing your starters is not much of a problem if you have confidence in the next player up.

“I think that we had close to 380 innings played last year, and 302 of those innings were thrown by either Alex Storako or Meghan Beaubien,” Tholl said. “That is intimidating to look at if you didn’t have Lauren Derkowski and Jessica LeBeau.”

The Wolverines are undeterred by their pitching situation, despite the Storako and Beaubien sized shoes they have to fill.

If Derkowski and LeBeau can provide the consistency from the circle that Tholl believes they can, Michigan’s pitching will be in good hands — despite the inexperience and plethora of new faces.