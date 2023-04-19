In the early innings of Tuesday’s game against Michigan State, the Michigan softball team struggled to hit the ball. But that didn’t stop them from taking an early lead.

As errors plagued Michigan State’s infield, the Wolverines didn’t hesitate to take advantage. Rather than waiting for the bats to get rolling, a problem faced all season, Michigan scored off the weakness of the Spartans defense.

From the start, it was clear that the Wolverines were cold at the plate. The top of the order went down one-two-three in the top of the first. But all three put the ball in play, putting pressure on the defense.

Although Michigan State’s defense started sharp, Michigan maintained pressure, waiting for it to break. And the Wolverines wouldn’t have to wait long for the Spartans — who are last in the Big Ten in fielding percentage — to fold under pressure.

“I mean, that’s the scouting report going in,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We had said to our team, like we need to put the ball on the ground hard because Michigan State’s defense is prone to make some errors.”

After a walk allowed the leadoff hitter on base to start the second inning, Michigan State began to shoot itself in the foot. Freshman second baseman Indiana Langford hit a routine grounder to third, but Spartans third baseman Alexis Barroso mishandled it and allowed the runner to reach base safely. And further compounding Michigan State’s issues, an errant throw from first baseman Kennedy Wyllie advanced the runner to third.

But even with runners at the corners and one out, the Wolverines still needed to bring the baserunners home. Aiming to score without recording a single hit, Michigan attempted a squeeze play out to no avail, when junior catcher Ryleigh Carricaburu’s bunt found foul territory for strike three.

The Wolverines once again needed the Spartans’ errors to make up for their shortcomings. And they practically handed Michigan a run when freshman pinch runner Madi Ramey scored easily on a wild pitch. Just like that, the Wolverines put up a run before recording a hit.

“That means we’re efficient,” Tholl said. “But that’s really been the mark of our year offensively. We’re not an extra-base hit hitting team. We’re a team that has to manufacture runs and make things happen on the base paths.”

In the third, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler broke the no-hitter with a leadoff double. But from there, the mishaps of the Michigan State defense did the rest. Wyllie had déjà vu, committing another throwing error to set up runners on first and third, and Sieler extended the lead with a missed tag at the plate.

With another score shortly after, Michigan’s 3-0 lead grew all while the hit column still lagged behind at only one.

With the comfort of that lead, the Wolverines bats finally caught fire in the later innings. Combining the surged hitting with the Spartans’ continued defensive lapses, the offense exploded.

Taking full advantage of that, sophomore shortstop Ella McVey set up the run-rule victory in the fifth inning. After singling to center, Michigan State’s defense threw the ball around the field trying to tag out different runners with little success. And taking advantage of the chaos, Michigan scored three runs in the process.

“Just try to chip away anywhere we can (to) create some chaos and make plays,” McVey said.

Although the hitting wasn’t always present for the Wolverines on Tuesday, the chaos was. And regardless of whether their bats were on or off, they managed to score off the error-plagued Spartans’ defense.

The Michigan offense os often fueled by chaos rather than typical hitting — and against Michigan State that was more than enough.