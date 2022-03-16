Senior right-hander Alex Storako confidently strolled to the circle, ready to continue her early season dominance. She might not have expected the pitcher’s duel that ensued.

To the surprise of no one, Storako maintained her superiority, and her defense held strong behind her. But the game remained locked at zero into the fifth inning.

But as with all close games, all that is needed is one pitch to turn the tide.

Storako continued her winning ways as the No. 19 Michigan softball team (17-6) beat Oakland (7-7), 6-0. The game began as a defensive battle, but the Wolverines’ consistent contact eventually broke through the Golden Grizzlies’ defense. A home run from senior outfielder Lexie Blair in the fifth inning began an explosion of offense late in the game, resulting in a comfortable win in what was previously a close game.

Storako has always been regarded as a strong strikeout pitcher, and today she showed off exactly what she was capable of in that regard. Through her complete seven inning affair, Storako threw 16 strikeouts and only allowed one runner to reach base.

Oakland kept the game tight, quickly setting down Michigan’s first three up. The game took up a defensive tone, as both sides continued to struggle to reach base. Storako struck out the first two batters of the second as well, and a short fly ball ended the inning for Oakland.

In the second, Michigan reached base for the first time with a hard-hit grounder up the middle from junior Lauren Esman. When Livingston was stung by a pitch, sophomore designated player Sierra Kersten came up with runners in scoring position. She drove a ball deep into left, but it was caught at the warning track and was fielded too cleanly for a tag. The Golden Grizzlies escaped the inning by inducing light contact from junior Audrey LeClair.

Looking to provide a spark for the Michigan offense, freshman Annabelle Widra drove the ball into deep left for a clean single. This brought up graduate transfer Kristina Burkhardt, who is second on the team in RBIs this season. Trying to give Burkhardt the chance to add another RBI to her total, Michigan coach Carol Hutchins called for a steal. Widra was caught with a great throw by catcher Jen Krizka.

The pitcher’s duel continued well into the fifth, as Storako struck out two and caught a low flying blooper to the circle herself.

Michigan continued to make hard contact, but the contact failed to develop into hits. Then things changed.

The repeated contact finally started to pay off for the Wolverines, as Kersten reached base with a hard hit grounder to right field, and was replaced by sophomore Kaylee Rodriguez to pinch run. LeClair’s grounder to third advanced Rodriguez to second. Sophomore utility player Keke Tholl pinch hit for freshman shortstop Ella McVey, and managed to earn a five pitch walk. This put two runners on for Lexie Blair.

On the one-one pitch, Blair saw a pitch she liked and drove a deep home run into center field, finally breaking the tie and putting the Wolverines up three.

Burkhardt opened up the next inning with a quick single and advanced to second on a Hannah Carson sacrifice bunt and to third by an Esman grounder. A Livingston chopper scored Burkhardt, providing Storako with even more of a cushion. Kersten added to the lead even further with a two-run home run to right field.

When Michigan is able to turn a dead-even game into a comfortable win within the space of an inning, the team’s offensive capabilities cannot be doubted. When combined with a pitching duo that is firing on all cylinders, the Wolverines are looking like a complete team.