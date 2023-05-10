CHAMPAIGN — With two of the conference’s best pitchers in the circle, the Michigan softball team’s matchup against Penn State was bound to be a pitchers’ duel.

And executing as they have all season long, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski, Nittany Lions right-hander Bailey Parshall ensured the Big Ten Tournament matchup was just that. But while the two teams traded blows, Penn State’s pitching staff was just ever-so-slightly sharper, holding the Wolverines (26-25 overall, 10-14 Big Ten) to a 3-2 loss to the Nittany Lions (31-15, 12-11).

Michigan struggled to get its offense rolling against Parshall in the top of the first. Freshman second baseman Indiana Langford reached on an infield single, but was not advanced as Parshall put up her first scoreless frame.

But establishing herself just the same, Derkowski opened her day with two strikeouts on full counts en route to a 1-2-3 inning.

The Wolverines broke the scoreless game through infield hits, aggressive base running and sacrifice plays — as their offense has operated all season. Graduate center fielder Ellie Mataya’s infield single gave them the leadoff runner. Following it up with a bunt, error and sacrifice fielder’s choice Michigan brought her home without recording a hit. And with the Wolverines’ 1-0 lead, they turned to Derkowski to preserve it.

In the third inning, the Nittany Lions took the first step to figuring out Derkowski — breaking her no-hitter with an infield single from second baseman Melody Coombs. But the small hiccup did little to knock Derkowski off her game, as Penn State stranded Coombs on first.

But continuing to work its way back against Derkowski, Penn State was finally able to tie the game by exposing Derkowski’s weakness — home runs. Shortstop Kaitlyn Morrison’s solo shot was just the second hit given up by Derkowski, but enough to bring the game back to even.

And while the Nittany Lions looked to take the lead by extending the inning with two base runners, Derkowski laid down her third strikeout of the game to escape.

Michigan then had the opportunity to respond by putting on three base runners with two outs in the top of the fifth. In response, Penn State turned to their number-two pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter — who holds a strong 2.13 ERA of her own — to continue the pitchers’ duel and work out of the inning.

But little by little the Wolverines found another crack in the Nittany Lion’s stellar pitching, taking a 2-1 lead off a blooper to center from Mataya.

And similarly Derkowski suffered a second lapse in the sixth inning. After a single and double from the first two batters, a sac-fly brought home the game-tying run. That was all Penn State could muster, however, as Derkowski turned to her changeup to deliver two strikeouts and end the inning.

But unfortunately for Michigan, Lingenfelter remained sharp — striking out five batters across the final two innings — letting way for the Nittany Lions to deliver the final blow to Derkowski in the seventh inning. And that final blow came from the Wolverine’s own hand. After walking the leadoff hitter, third baseman Ryleigh Carricaburu’s errant throw on the subsequent bunt allowed the runner to score from first.

After trading blows it just took one mistake to break the pitchers’ duel and end Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament run early.