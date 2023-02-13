In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Western Kentucky, the Michigan softball team experienced dèjá vu. With the game tied 1-1 entering extra innings, the Wolverines were floundering in the batter’s box — reminiscent of their season-opener loss to Southern Florida.

But where Michigan failed on Thursday, it emerged victorious on Saturday following a three-run ninth inning.

Saturday’s gritty win was emblematic of a strong opening weekend for the Wolverines (4-1 overall) in which they left THE Spring Games with a 4-0 record, picking up a win over Colgate (1-3), two wins over Western Kentucky (1-3) and a win over Portland State (2-2).

“We’re just kind of getting used to each other,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “We’re trying to see what lineups are most productive in seeing who can get a flow to our offense.”

Opening the weekend, Michigan certainly found its rhythm against the Raiders on Friday, dominating Colgate in every aspect of the 10-0, five-inning win. Right-hander Jessica LeBeau made her first start for the Wolverines, throwing five strikeouts and allowing only one hit. However, Michigan’s offense stole the show.

Graduate outfielder Lexie Blair led the way, hitting a double in the Wolverines’ first at bat. Two batters later, junior catcher Keke Tholl drove a single to right field, sending Blair home for the first score of the game. Blair went on to hit 3-for-3, earning a run every time she stepped to the plate.

Saturday’s first game started with another dominant at bat, this time featuring a double from graduate outfielder Ellie Mataya. Not to be outdone, Blair followed up with a double of her own, sending Mataya home for the early lead. Mataya finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI in addition to the lead-off run.

“It was awesome getting to help the team out by being able to score those runs and get those hits just because everything we do, it’s like a Michigan win,” Mataya said. “It was just awesome to be a part of that and really get to elevate our Michigan team so that we can perform at the highest level that we’re capable of.”

After tacking on another two runs in the second inning, Michigan’s offense struggled through the next few innings, stranding multiple runners on base and providing easy outs for the Hilltoppers’ fielders. However, while the offense lulled, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski held down the fort and once again validated Tholl’s trust in her with a nine-strikeout performance.

Western Kentucky still threatened to come back in the final inning by scoring two runs, but Derkowski struck out the final batter to secure the 5-2 win.

“We’re working through trying to find a flow to the offense and get our comfortability on the box,” Tholl said.

Those offensive struggles followed the Wolverines into the second game of the doubleheader, with Michigan coming up empty-handed all the way until the sixth inning. Even then, it took a single from Mataya and a massive triple from Blair to secure the singular run. The following three batters promptly ended the inning with straight outs.

Tied at one run apiece, the Wolverines only managed to score once in the extra eighth inning, which the Hilltoppers quickly matched. Finally, Michigan’s batters found life in the ninth inning to rack up a three-run lead that Western Kentucky was unable to surmount, delivering the 5-2 win for the Wolverines.

“I think that one of our themes this year is remaining feisty,” Tholl said. “I think we had every belief that we were going to win that game, and we weren’t taking it for granted that just because we won the first one we were going to win the second one.”

Sunday’s game against Portland State looked to be more of the same stagnant offense as Michigan failed to even get on base until a walk in the third inning. LeBeau continued her impressive weekend, though, keeping the Wolverines in the game with a nine strikeout no-hitter. And finally in the sixth inning, consistent base hits and Western Kentucky errors powered Michigan to an astounding nine runs.

“We can just build on today’s performance,” Tholl said. “Once we realized that we can wear a pitcher down and we can see a lot of good pitches and really manage the strike zone, I think we started to do that and put the ball on the ground and make some things happen.”

As the Wolverines found their stride, they took over the game and did not let up the gas, cycling through a total of 14 batters in the sixth inning on Sunday. Once the final out was tallied, Michigan walked away with a 9-1 win.

Although inconsistency plagued the Wolverines at times and led to some dramatic finishes, Michigan came out swinging when it mattered most. And while the Wolverines couldn’t secure the extra-inning win in the opener, they found a way to adjust and walk away from the weekend series undefeated.