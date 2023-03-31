Opening Big Ten play with a series against Ohio State, the Michigan softball team’s deficiencies were on full display in the form of fielding errors, pitching inconsistencies and stranded runners. But in the midst of an otherwise dreary 1-2 series loss, Lexie Blair’s performance was a silver lining.

Leading the team with a batting average of .372 and 29 hits, the graduate outfielder is the most experienced player on the roster. And with every at bat, she guides the way for the Wolverines.

“(Blair’s) a rockstar,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said March 28. “She’s an outstanding athlete and you see it every moment she’s on the field, whether she’s base running home to first or she’s in the box.”

Blair’s ability to convert on opportunities was evident against the Buckeyes.

In the first game on Sunday, sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski’s dominant pitching extended the contest to the 10th inning by only allowing one run. The Wolverines’ offense, though, struggled to find a hit. Even when it did, it left runners stranded — a position Michigan has found itself in several times this season. Until Blair got a chance in the 10th inning, that is.

With graduate right fielder Ellie Mataya on first base, Blair stepped up to the batter’s box. Facing a 2-2 pitch count, Blair slotted a single and advanced Mataya, putting them both in a position to score from. As Mataya headed home, a throwing error presented Blair with a chance to use her speed. She dashed toward home and dove down to give the Wolverines an ultimately game winning 3-1 lead.

Even when the bats fell silent in the second game of the doubleheader in the run-ruled 11-2 loss, Blair remained consistent and tallied one of the two RBIs for Michigan.

“She has a calm about her,” Tholl said. “She’s not 100% successful every time but her athleticism really gives us a chance.”

On Monday, it was Blair’s ability not to be flustered that became essential for the Wolverines. With two outs in the third inning and bases loaded, Ohio State extended the lead to 7-0. It was almost deja vu of the second game of the series against the Buckeyes for Michigan — defensive inconsistencies allowed earned and unearned runs while the offense failed to respond.

But fortunately for the Wolverines, Blair’s hitting prowess and ability to play with ease in pressure-filled situations spearheaded a comeback.

Following Blair’s run in the fourth inning, Michigan’s offense began to gain momentum and Blair remained at the forefront of it. Her single in the fourth inning loaded the bases before a walk and fielding error brought runners home, reducing the deficit to 8-4. And Blair’s performance only elevated.

With bases loaded in the sixth inning, Blair singled and set up two runners to eventually score, making it 8-7. A game that at one point seemed like a potential run-ruled loss for the Wolverines suddenly came within reach. In large part, that was thanks to Blair’s 4-for-4 performance steering a late push.

Against Oakland on Wednesday, it was more of the same. Blair placed herself in scoring position, singling then stealing second to set up an eventual run. After an up-and-down hitting performance earlier in the season, Blair has finally begun to find her rhythm, tallying at least one hit in eight straight games. And for Michigan, each hit is crucial.

“Getting her (Blair) into the flow of things has and will help our offense flow,” Tholl said. “It would be great for everyone else to catch Lexie Blair’s fire.”

While Blair helped generate runs against Ohio State and the Golden Grizzlies, the offensive struggles still remain synonymous with the Wolverines’ season. Michigan has often struggled to bring runners home or simply generate a hit against competent opponents.

However, Blair, who has been a Wolverine for five years, has acclimated to the peaks and valleys of a season. Her ability to be in the moment at every at bat has aided the offense — creating opportunities when needed — regardless of the way the momentum of the game is flowing.

As Michigan heads to Nebraska, one of the tougher conference opponents, it needs its best and most experienced hitter — Lexie Blair — to maintain her batting consistency in order for the Wolverines to find success against the Cornhuskers.