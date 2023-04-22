For the majority of its season thus far, the Michigan softball team has relied on its defense to win games. And against Northwestern on Friday, despite the extra-inning loss, junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau showed how crucial defense is to its success. Entering the game in the fourth inning to relieve sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski, LeBeau found immediate success and excelled from the mound throughout the remainder of the matchup.

Derkowski started the game for the Wolverines, looking to continue her recent conference success after winning Big Ten pitcher of the week. But she found herself struggling early, allowing four total hits and two home runs.

After the second home run, Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl made the decision to call upon LeBeau.

And she answered the call.

The Wolverines relied heavily on LeBeau to end the fourth inning and regain momentum. And she did exactly that — delivering her first two strikeouts of the day in quick succession to end the inning and nullify Northwestern’s threat.

“I’m so pleased that she just stayed in the moment and she competed every single moment,” Tholl said. “And I would say that there were only a couple of pitches that I saw there was hesitation in her delivery. Other than that, it was smooth, and she was attacking the hitters and she had that attacking mindset. I’m extremely happy for her because we need her to be quality and feel really good in the circle to win games.”

After LeBeau entered the game, the defense seemed to spark. In the bottom of the fifth inning, junior catcher Keke Tholl snagged a ball behind home plate to secure the first out of the inning. And just a few plays later, sophomore left fielder Ellie Sieler made a leaping grab at the wall to prevent what could have been a double.

Now with the defense picking up energy, all Michigan needed was to make up for the Wildcats’ two earlier home runs.

“If you do good stuff on defense, it just gets the team wound up,” LeBeau said. “I did think a big thing was how we come together between innings and say stuff like, ‘let’s go, let’s get it’ and just pump up the whole team to help the offense.”

And the big plays on defense translated to the offense the Wolverines needed. A single by Keke brought home two runs, including the tying run, in the bottom of the fifth. But the offense didn’t stop there — for either team.

Northwestern hit its first single against LeBeau in the sixth inning, but she didn’t let the shortcoming get to her. Following the single, LeBeau threw her third strikeout and compiled a groundout to immediately disperse the attack.

In both the tenth and eleventh innings, LeBeau allowed early hits to accumulate runs for the Wildcats. Despite falling behind on the scoreboard, she continued to fight. With three strikeouts in the final two innings, LeBeau prevented any further damage and attempted to keep the Wolverines in the game as long as she could.

“That’s been another big thing we’ve been focusing on, which is not trying to live in the past and just let it go,” LeBeau said. “So a big thing goes back to (assistant coach) Jen Brundage believing in me at practice and we talk a lot about the process. So today I’ve been doing a lot of counting in my head and that’s been really helpful.”

While Michigan wasn’t able to pull out a win in the first game of the series, LeBeau’s performance was a notable bright spot. Before Friday’s game, LeBeau held an ERA of 3.06. But following the stellar performance in nearly eight innings pitched, she will carry her momentum and a new ERA of 2.87 into the remainder of the weekend.

The rest of the weekend will continue to serve as a test for LeBeau to maintain the consistency shown on Friday. And with a continued team reliance on defense, LeBeau’s contributions could end up being more essential to the Wolverines’ success than expected.