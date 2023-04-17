When Lauren Derkowski threw a no-hitter in the Michigan softball team’s win against Purdue on Friday it wasn’t all that shocking. Amid the sophomore right-hander’s breakout season and continual progression, she seemed certain to throw a no-no at some point.

But with a second no-hitter on Saturday, Derkowski proved that she had evolved into a truly elite pitcher.

After pitching just 44.2 innings last year, Derkowski entered this year with an unknown ceiling. Although she flashed potential with a 2.19 ERA and 43 strikeouts, no one knew what she could do with the training wheels removed.

“She’s somebody who was last year kind of waiting in the wings,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said. “And what she did all summer is she really improved her game. She went through a pitching school and made some adjustments with her mechanics and really more than anything just made some adjustments with her competitiveness. And I think that’s what we’ve seen.”

Her mechanical improvements have been clear all season. Her one-two punch has overpowered hitters with the fastball and perplexed them with the changeup. But with a middling offense, even small mistakes by Derkowski have resulted in losses. With each loss, however, the competitor in Derkowski looks to improve her craft and do whatever it takes to win games.

This weekend was no different.

“I just had a lot of fun out there,” Derkowski said. “Not even thinking about (the no-hitter), just being in the moment and enjoying it and doing the best I can for the team.”

As the Wolverines’ offense struggled to get rolling on Friday, scoring only two runs through five innings, Derkowski’s shutout kept it afloat. And after her teammates were finally able to extend the lead to 4-0, she only became more dominant in securing the win.

In the final at bat of the game, Boilermakers catcher Hailey Hayes only watched as Derkowski’s changeup laced the outside corner and capped off the no-hitter with six strikeouts in the final two innings and 13 total on the day. Derkowski pumped her fist in celebration of the win, as her teammates swarmed her in jubilation of her momentous performance.

“Oh, my goodness, that girl fires me up,” graduate first baseman Melina Livingston said. “She’s awesome. I mean, anytime she steps on the mound, we know we’re gonna get the absolute best out of her. She goes in there everyday and practices her butt off and really, really, really goes in there and competes and it shows when we go out there and play other teams.”

With the 13-strikeout no-hitter, Michigan witnessed Derkowski’s best continue to get even better. And that improvement has been noticeable on the stat sheet. Her 1.66 ERA and 170 strikeouts are both second best in the Big Ten, and her case for conference pitcher of the year grows every time she steps into the circle.

But after Michigan dropped a disappointing game two — the program’s third loss to Purdue since 1999 — Derkowski remained committed to winning the series. And stepping back into the circle for the series finale, she was the same relentless competitor as in game one. With the offense struggling yet again, the game was undeniably on her shoulders.

But embracing every opportunity to allow her team to win, Derkowski continued to pitch at the high level she did in game one — proving that level to not be a rare ceiling, but a step in her development. She started with three strikeouts in the first two innings, and never looked back.

And in a fitting ending to her weekend, she fanned the final batter to complete back-to-back no-hitters.

“She was exceptional all weekend,” Tholl said. “She was a competitor. She’s the reason we (had) those victories. She held hitters at bay and was just an absolute warrior in the circle this weekend.”

She wanted to win and her competitive nature drove her back-to-back no-hitters — just as it has driven her ascent to new heights all season.

An ascent that has yet to find its ceiling.