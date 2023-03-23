Pitching has been the Michigan softball team’s strong suit through the non-conference half of the season.

In the early stages of the season, innings were split evenly between sophomore right-hander Lauren Derkowski and junior right-hander Jessica LeBeau. Both starting pitchers boasted excellent ERAs, at 1.85 and 2.80, respectively. But that consistent one-two punch came to a halt when LeBeau’s innings became more scarce due to an ongoing injury, over the last few weeks.

Derkowski has started three of the last four games for the Wolverines and pitched the majority of the innings in all four games while LeBeau has been limited. In those last four games, 21 inning total, Derkowski had an ERA of .995 — nearly one less than her average on the year.

“She was outstanding using her offspeed pitch,” Michigan coach Bonnie Tholl said Sunday after the John Cropp Classic. “I felt that she played more relaxed and I think she does better when she plays relaxed. She just needs to feel loose and free and she’ll do what she does best and I was really happy she shut the door this weekend.”

Against Kent State and Bowling Green, Derkowski held both teams to no runs and posted nine combined strikeouts, achieving her first two shutouts of the year. One struggle she has faced for much of the season is getting behind in the counts — having more balls than strikes. But against both opponents, she got ahead of the count and set up herself and the Michigan defense for success.

“I think she was so effective because she got ahead of the count,” Tholl said March 15 after the Wolverines beat the Falcons 9-0. “When you get ahead of the hitters and have the ability to use your offspeed and changeup pitch, it really puts hitters back on their heels … That is why you saw such elevated play and strikeouts from Derkowski today.”

And at the John Cropp Classic, Derkowski faced more formidable hitters in both Longwood’s and No. 14 Kentucky’s lineup. Despite this, she only conceded three runs and tallied 13 more strikeouts.

For a young player and new starter, increased innings and sudden changes to the lineup may be daunting. But Derkowski has only built confidence and integrated herself into Tholl’s “process” — finding what works for her in the circle.

“A big thing is being aware of where you are mentally,” Tholl said Tuesday. “And what Derkowski has recognized is that she is more of a free spirit … Her and (pitching coach) Jen Bundage talked about what keeps her loose, and Derkowski hums to herself in the circle. So it sounds really ridiculous, but everybody has to find what keeps them in a good place mentally. And for Derkowski, it’s just feeling free and loose in the circle, and that’s the process for her.”

Recently, Derkowksi has found her rhythm and what keeps her in that free spirit needed to propel Michigan defensively. And in a four game stretch deemed crucial for the Wolverines, entering Big Ten play, she used that rhythm and confidence to give Michigan the best chance it had against all four opponents.

Not only has Derkowski found confidence in herself, but it has resonated with the rest of the Wolverines defense. Derkowski’s confidence is contagious.

“(Derkowski) just keeps gaining confidence and getting better and better and better.” graduate designated player Melina Livingston said Tuesday. “Seeing her take on that starting role and roll with it has helped our defense to gain confidence because we have so many great athletes on this team. And so we have great confidence in ourselves to back up (Derkowski) and for her to have confidence in us also is really big.”

For an offensively inconsistent Michigan team entering Big Ten play, the Wolverines will continue to rely on Derkowski and the defense to provide stability. Through using her confidence and humming in the circle, she will look to lead Michigan past the Buckeyes in its first Big Ten test of the season this weekend.