EVANSTON — In the final game of the Michigan softball team’s series against No .9 Northwestern, the Wolverines desperately needed a win.

After dropping two straight to the Wildcats in similarly heartbreaking fashion, and on the heels of a shocking 0-4 start to the Big Ten slate, there was little room left for error. An 0-5 record in Big Ten play would be a deep hole to climb out of, and a 4-8 record against ranked teams could spell disaster for Michigan’s RPI.

It needed to respond. Quickly.

And it did, propelled by a five run seventh inning that guided it to a crucial victory, 8-3.

Like in the first two games of the series, the Wolverines struck first, notching two runs in the first inning on contributions entirely from their veteran players.

Graduate outfielder Kristina Burkhardt opened with a double and was brought home on a single to left center from graduate utility player Melina Livingston. The inning’s scoring closed with a deep blast from fifth-year third baseman Taylor Bump that made it three-quarters of the way up the wall.

Following Michigan’s outburst, the game cooled down and settled into a rhythmic pitcher’s duel between graduate left hander Meghan Beaubien and Northwestern’s ace, lefty Danielle Williams.

Both teams made contact with the ball consistently and frequently put themselves in scoring positions, but a combination of unfortunate placed drives, athletic infield plays and timely strikeouts prevented any runners from reaching home.

In the bottom of the fourth, Beaubien looked shaky for the first time, moving runners to first and second by beaning both of them. Yet two grounders and a pop-up got Michigan out of the inning scot free. But she wasn’t as lucky in the fifth. After Beaubien allowed runners to take first and second on a single and a walk, Wildcats’ catcher Jordyn Rudd finally broke through with an RBI single up the middle, leaving the score 2-1.

But unlike the previous two games, the Wolverines responded when their lead was threatened, led again by their veterans in a strikingly similar fashion. With Livingston on first, Bump again hit a blast most of the way up the outfield wall that was good for a double and brought Livingston home.

Northwestern wasn’t done however, opening the sixth with an immediate response from infielder Nikki Cuchran who crushed a ball over the scoreboard for a solo home run. Another double late in the inning ended Beaubien’s night in favor of freshman right hander Lauren Derkowski. She made out of the inning unscathed, and the Wolverines moved into the seventh clinging to a one run lead.

But in the seventh, Michigan took control. After two quick outs, the Wolverines were jumpstarted by a double from freshman outfielder Ellie Sieler, who was quickly brought home by another RBI single from Livingston.

And that was only the start. Two batters later with the bases loaded, junior first baseman Lauren Esman drilled a ball to deep right that ricocheted off of the upper edge of the outfield wall, bringing three runners home. Another single from junior outfielder Audrey LeClair brought Esman home as well, making it 8-2.

The Wildcats tacked one more on in the seventh, but couldn’t complete any rally.

With the explosion of scoring in the seventh, Michigan finally survived, and in the process salvaged a game. Preventing what could have been a disastrous sweep, and proving that they have the talent to beat elite teams like Northwestern.

Now the question becomes whether or not they can do it with any semblance of consistency.